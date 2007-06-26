Broadcasters statewide report glitches with emergency system

CHICAGO (AP) -- Radio listeners across Illinois got some unexpected -- and unexplained -- interruptions on Tuesday morning.

The Federal Communications Commission was investigating the series of glitches that broadcast stations said included periodic interruptions of programming by the Emergency Alert System's tone, sometimes lasting three or four minutes at a time.

Others said their signals were scrambled and that other stations were being broadcast on their frequencies.

State officials say they believe the problem originated at the federal level. And the FCC has received reports of problems in Illinois and in the St. Louis area, said spokesman Rob Kenny.

Patti Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency installed a new satellite warning system Monday and conducted tests Tuesday.

"Instead of an internal test message, the message was sent out to the broadcasting systems as if it was a 'hot' or active message," Thompson said.

There was no emergency, and the state agency was not told that the test would be conducted.

Calls to the Federal Emergency Management Agency were not immediately returned Tuesday.