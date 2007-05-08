MacMurray College picks first woman president

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- MacMurray College has chosen its first woman president in the central Illinois school's 161-year history.

Colleen Hester, 55, will take over this fall from Lawrence Bryan, who is retiring after 10 years as president of the private, four-year liberal arts college in Jacksonville.

Hester, a licensed psychologist, currently is vice president of strategic planning, institutional research and evaluation at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

She was the unanimous pick of MacMurray trustees, who considered 60 applicants and selected Hester from among four finalists, the college said Sunday in a statement.

"We wanted to find someone with the skills needed to lead the college, but also someone who could fit in with all the intangible qualities that make MacMurray a special place," trustee John Blythe said. "We found that person."

Around 700 students are enrolled at the college, about 30 miles west of Springfield. The school is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

