Mega Millions jackpot increases to $81 million

ATLANTA (AP) -- The jackpot in the multistate Mega Millions lottery drawing has grown to $81 million.

The rollover occurred because none of the tickets sold for Tuesday night's $69 million drawing matched all five lotto numbers and the Mega Ball. The next drawing will be Friday.

There were four second-prize winners from Tuesday night's drawing, matching all five lotto numbers but not the Mega Ball number to win $250,000 each. Two of these tickets were sold in Illinois, one at a convenience store in Chicago and one at a car wash in Country Club Hills. Also, 37 players, including five from Illinois, matched four of the five lotto numbers, plus the Mega Ball number. Those tickets are each worth $10,000.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were: 11, 16, 31, 52 and 53. The Mega Ball number was 42.