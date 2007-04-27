6 Penn State players charged over off-campus fight

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Six Penn State football players, including stars Anthony Scirrotto and Justin King, turned themselves in Friday to face charges that they barged into a party at an off-campus apartment earlier this month and started a violent fight.

Each player faces at least one felony count of criminal trespass. Scirrotto, a safety, faces the most serious charges, including two other felonies -- burglary and criminal solicitation.

Police said Scirrotto and his girlfriend got into an altercation with three men on a street in State College and then followed them to an apartment building. He called his brother and some friends to get them to join him, but they weren't immediately let into the party, police said.

Scirrotto then called a fellow football player and met up with a group of players who also arrived at the party, authorities said.

A group of about 10 men, including all six players, then rushed into the apartment and a melee ensued, police said. Some of the victims were punched, one was hit in the head with a beer bottle and knocked unconscious, and another was punched and kicked in the face, authorities said.

Linebacker Jerome Hayes, who was among the six players charged, told police there was "chaos for five straight minutes" after the players rushed into the apartment early on April 1 to get revenge on Scirrotto's behalf.

"You got to do what you got to do," he told police, according to the arrest affidavit. "We went down to protect."

Penn State spokesman Bill Mahon declined to comment. The athletic department said it would release a statement Friday afternoon.

Scirrotto was the Big Ten's leader last year in interceptions and King was one of coach Joe Paterno's top recruits in 2005.

Christopher Baker, a defensive tackle, was charged with two felony counts -- burglary and criminal trespass -- plus four related charges. Baker faces more serious charges because he was the only one who police were certain had thrown punches, the State College police chief said.

Lydell Sargeant, a cornerback; Tyrell Sales, a linebacker; King; and Hayes each was charged with one felony -- criminal trespass -- plus two related counts.

Two other men, neither of whom is an athlete, were charged with less serious offenses stemming from Scirrotto's initial argument on the street, which happened late on March 31, police said.

Bernd H. Imle Jr., 20, was charged with harassment and Thomas D. Skalamera, 21, was charged with criminal mischief. Imle also was involved in the apartment fight, authorities said.

Most of the people involved in the fight had been drinking, said State College police chief Thomas R. King. Centre County District Attorney Michael Madeira said there were dozens of people in a hallway outside the apartment, but that authorities decided not to charge anyone who didn't go inside.

Residents of the apartment received a letter a few days after the fight that asked them to drop the charges, Mahon has said. It was signed, "The Voice of the Penn State Student Body."

Stacy Parks Miller, an attorney for Sales, said: "Right now, everything is just an accusation." Attorneys for four other defendants did not immediately return calls; it was unclear if Baker had obtained a lawyer.

All six defendants were arraigned Friday and released on unsecured bail.