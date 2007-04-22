Others' discards become couple's decor

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- Mag and Andy Wells treasure others' trash.

From leftover tile Andy brings home from work to Mag's most recent plan to turn a mannequin torso into the base for a table, their home and garden are decorated in an eclectic and personal style.

It's on the cheap -- and they're proud of it.

Married two decades, the Belleville couple were meant to scavenge together.

"We were both raised frugally -- this is how we grew up: To put things to good use and not waste anything, like our parents," said Mag, who prefers the shortened version of her given name, Margaret Mary.

Take the abandoned mirror she spied one day while out driving.

"I saw it behind a fence, the sun caught the light," she explained. It was hers.

Today, large pieces of the mirror, with pebbles glued around the edges, are small "reflecting pools" in the garden.

"Refashioning," as Mag calls it, is simply recycling with a twist. The couple cruise supermarkets and retail stores, checking the dumpsters behind the buildings for anything from damaged and rejected goods to store fixtures no long needed. Sometimes people give them objects; rarely do they spend money on their finds.

"We were driving around and saw these gourds. The man who had them said, 'Give me a buck and take as many as you want,"' recalled Mag of the quartet of goosenecked, mold-speckled gourds they brought home.

What will they become? Mag and Andy laughed simultaneously.

"Just about every time we bring something home, we don't know what we'll do with it," she said as her husband nodded.

Their home has become a tribute to not only their thriftiness but their whimsical attitude toward decorating -- mostly with a utilitarian purpose.

When the house was rewired, a big gray fuse box in the garage wasn't needed anymore, but Mag replaced the inner panel with a mirror and hung the box in a bedroom.

"It's fun to see people open it and find a mirror," she said, laughing.

She saves broken plates, even going so far as to smash old silverware flat so it can be used with a pieced-back-together favorite plate as part of a mosaic tabletop that sits upstairs in their house.

"She's pretty creative," said her husband.

A coffee table situated near the kitchen originally was an old card table found in a dumpster.

"We sawed the legs off, but it still folds," said Andy, who demonstrated. They covered an inset for the top with broken mosaic tile, grouted it, then stained the wood. The "new" piece of furniture sits between a pair of vintage metal lawn chairs -- another find that just needed a coat of red paint.

"We like to sit here in the morning and drink our coffee," Mag said, looking out the window at the white gazebo in the back yard.

You guessed it, they built it from scraps of wood fencing and panels of lattice, giving everything a coat of paint.

Andy, who works for Metro Marble & Tile in Granite City, discovers some of his finds when he's working on renovated homes.

"People throw out good wood and lumber," he said. "I just can't see it going to waste."

He also reuses spindles from staircases and the tops of wood boxes that heavy tile comes packed in.

"They make good tabletops," he said.

Andy's contributions also have included broken slabs of marble, with which he created a pathway around the side of the house, and a variety of stone with which he has rebuilt the front steps.