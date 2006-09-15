Comptroller Hynes urges Obama to run for president

CHICAGO (AP) -- In a highly unusual move, State Comptroller Daniel Hynes Thursday urged U.S. Sen. Barack Obama to run for the presidency in 2008.

At a news conference Hynes called Obama the "man for these times," "awe-inspiring" and a "phenomenon" and said he hopes to spark a national movement to encourage the freshman senator to announce his candidacy.

"He can heal our nation," said Hynes of Obama, who defeated him in the Senate primary in 2004.

Hynes, who is seeking re-election for comptroller in November is expected to easily defeat Republican Carole Pankau and Green Party candidate Alicia Snyder.

"This is probably a first in Illinois politics," said political science professor Paul Green of Roosevelt University in Chicago, describing the political history between the two men. "It is breaking new ground."

Pankau wondered why Hynes would make such an announcement at time when the state has serious financial problems.

"Dan Hynes had his first major press conference for his campaign and what does he talk about? A Presidential election that is over two years away," she said in a statement. "I question where Mr. Hynes has placed his priorities."

Hynes said that he timed his announcement about Obama before U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin's annual steak fry in Iowa on Sunday, an event that frequently draws politicians considering a run for the presidency and where Obama is scheduled to speak.

Hynes said that he hadn't discussed the presidential election with Obama until Thursday when he called the senator 10 minutes before he made his announcement to the press. He also wrote Obama a three-page letter urging him to run.

In a statement from his office, Obama said he was flattered by Hynes' public announcement, but he currently has no plans to run in the 2008 presidential election.