Jury awards $10.4 million to family of girl killed on Chicago Skyway

CHICAGO (AP) -- A federal jury has awarded $10.4 million to the family of a 9-year-old girl from western New York who was killed in a July 1999 crash on the Chicago Skyway.

Jurors deliberated for a day and a half before ruling that two trucking companies and their drivers were at fault in the accident that fatally injured Crystal Colon of Rochester, N.Y.

The girl was traveling with her mother, stepfather and two half brothers when the five-vehicle accident occurred on a ramp that merges the Skyway with the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The driver of a semitrailer from Transport Carriers, Inc. lost control as he exited the Skyway, said the family's attorney, Larry R. Rogers Sr. The family's minivan was then rear-ended by a truck from American Shipping and Packing.

Thursday's wrongful death and personal injury award was among the highest ever given in Illinois for the death of a child, Rogers said. Nearly a third of the award was for emotional distress.

A security guard at Detroit-based Transport Carriers said no one was available for comment Saturday. The telephone number for Ohio-based American Shipping and Packing was disconnected.