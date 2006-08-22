Judge throws out 1 charge in Jose Padilla terror case, says it repeated other

MIAMI (AP) -- A federal judge on Monday threw out one count in the terror indictment against alleged al-Qaida operative Jose Padilla and his co-defendants, concluding that it repeated other charges in the same indictment.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke leaves intact two other terror-related counts against Padilla and the others alleging a conspiracy to provide material support to Islamic extremist causes worldwide.

The count that was dropped charged a conspiracy to "murder, kidnap and maim persons in a foreign country."

Cooke ruled that charge was unnecessary because the alleged illegal acts already were covered by the other terror-related counts in the indictment. Prosecuting all three charges, she said, would violate the Constitution's ban against double jeopardy, or prosecution of the same charges twice.

The dismissed charge carried a potential life prison sentence, while the remaining conspiracy count could net a maximum of 15 years. But Padilla and the others could still get a life sentence if the prosecutors can link the alleged conspiracy directly to a person's death.

U.S. Attorney R. Alexander Acosta of Miami said prosecutors were undeterred by the setback.

"We stand by the charges in this indictment and will respond after a full review of the court's order," Acosta said.

Padilla's lawyer Andrew Patel said only that the order "speaks for itself."

Kenneth Swartz, attorney for co-defendant Adham Amin Hassoun, said the ruling was significant because it removed what he called "exaggerated allegations."

"It made it sound a lot more serious and a lot worse," Swartz said. "But we're still facing the same case. It's still a very serious charge."

Padilla, 35, is a U.S. citizen and former Chicago gang member who was held without charges for 3 1/2 years by the U.S. military as an enemy combatant. He was arrested in May 2002 at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, purportedly on an al-Qaida mission to detonate a radioactive "dirty bomb" in a major U.S. city.

He was added in November to an existing Miami terrorism case after an intense legal battle over President Bush's wartime detention powers. The Miami indictment does not mention the "dirty bomb" allegations, contending instead that Padilla was part of a North American terror support cell led by Hassoun.

The case is scheduled for trial in January. The other two defendants in U.S. custody are Hassoun, allegedly Padilla's recruiter, and Kifah Wael Jayyousi. Two others named in the indictment are in custody overseas.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges of raising money and recruiting operatives to fight for radical Islamic causes in several foreign countries. Padilla is accused in the indictment of filling out an al-Qaida application in July 2000 to train for "violent jihad" in Afghanistan.