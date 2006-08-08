Groups sue Illinois over ban on investments in Sudan

CHICAGO (AP) -- A new state law requiring Illinois to sell about $1 billion worth of investments in companies doing business in Sudan is unconstitutional, a national trade association and several police officer and firefighter pension funds argued Monday.

In a 14-page federal lawsuit, the National Foreign Trade Council and other plaintiffs contend that by enacting the law -- the first of its kind in the country -- Illinois is attempting to conduct its own foreign affairs in violation of the Constitution.

The law "impedes the federal government from speaking with one voice with respect to its regulation of commerce with the Republic of the Sudan," the lawsuit claims.

Named in the lawsuit are State Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka, Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Dean Martinez, the secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Madigan's office declined to comment, saying the attorney general had not seen the lawsuit. In Topinka's office, Deputy Treasurer Martin Noven said he hopes state officials and the plaintiffs can work out a compromise.

"We believe you can make the bill stronger, that atrocities will not be tolerated, and at the same time provide less of a burden to the industry and allow investors a good rate of return," he said.

The lawsuit stems from an effort by state lawmakers to send a message that Illinois would no longer condone human rights abuses and genocide.

In a news conference explaining the lawsuit, the vice president of the National Foreign Trade Council said such laws harm federal efforts to bring stability to the war-torn region of Darfur, where tens of thousands of people have died and an estimated 2 million others have fled since early 2003.

"All of this is very fragile, all of this is very complex and to have a sort of blunderbuss policy such as the Illinois policy introduced into the mix is detrimental," trade council vice president J. Daniel O'Flaherty said.

The measure, which Gov. Rod Blagojevich signed into law this year, also will hurt the pension funds of police officers and firefighters by forcing them to divest their international mutual funds and invest instead in the bond market, where yields are not nearly as high.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jacqueline Collins, D-Chicago, called the lawsuit frivolous and said the state has every right to "adopt socially responsible investment policies." The lawsuit is "asking a federal court to protect foreign companies from the consequences of conduct that is illegal under U.S. law," she said at a rally in front of the downtown law firm representing the plaintiffs.

She also disputed O'Flaherty's argument that the state law will have no effect on foreign companies doing business in Sudan or the Sudanese government in Khartoum, saying that other efforts -- such as those to divest from South Africa to end Apartheid -- have helped bring about change.

Abby Ottenhoff, a spokeswoman for the governor, also defended the bill as necessary. "We continue to believe the state should not be supporting government regimes that commit atrocities against their own people (and) this is a way the state can show its opposition to the crimes and massacres in the Sudan," she said.

O'Flaherty said he is confident the lawsuit will be successful because just six years ago the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in a similar case, striking down a Massachusetts law that limited state purchases from companies doing business with Myanmar.

"If the federal government has enacted sanctions on a country, state and local governments are pre-empted from imposing sanctions of their own," he said of the ruling's conclusion.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit are police pension funds in Arlington Heights, Bloomington, Northlake, Charleston, Crete, Lyons and Palos Hills and the firefighters pension fund in Charleston.

What makes the law particularly frustrating, O'Flaherty said, is that these public funds would be prohibited from investing in companies with minimal or indirect investments in Sudan, such as a hotel chain that has a franchise in Khartoum or "a soft drink company whose product is on the shelves of Khartoum even though it has no operations there."