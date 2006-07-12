Special prosecutor to investigate Sangamon County clerk, others

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate a top Sangamon County official and three other lawyers who used to work for the county.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Robert Eggers on Tuesday ordered the state appellate prosecutor's office to investigate whether charges should be filed against the four men, including County Clerk Joe Aiello.

State's Attorney John Schmidt requested the special prosecutor, saying his own office has too many ties to the men: Aiello, former assistant state's attorneys John "Jake" Kelley and Dan Mills and former public defender John A. Maurer.

But there was no indication of what would be investigated, and Schmidt's office would not comment.

Two other men -- a former federal probation officer and a former bank loan officer -- were also mentioned in the court document as under investigation, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported. Schmidt's office saw no conflict in investigating them but determined a special prosecutor should handle the entire matter.

None of the six have been charged with any crime.

Aiello, a Republican who has served as county clerk since 1993, did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday morning.

Kelley's attorney said his client did not commit any crime. "We believe the process will vindicate our client," Jon Gray Noll said.

A message seeking comment was left with a John Maurer on Wednesday. Mills does not have a listed phone number