ILLINOIS STYLE: New zoo carousel features odd beasts to ride

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- "Giddyup, anteater, giddyup!" Now that's something you don't hear every day. But for Patrick Uphues, 5, of Berwyn, it made perfect sense.

Patrick was clearly enjoying his first ride zipping along on a large, wooden anteater. It's one of 72 elaborately carved and painted creatures on the new carousel at Brookfield Zoo.

Uphues, whose mother, Aleena Murguia, is a freelance writer, was among the chosen few at a sneak preview of the carousel late this past spring.

Designed by Carousel Works Inc. of Mansfield, Ohio, it is the nation's largest new hard-carved carousel. It cost just more than $700,000. Add another $1.3 million in site development costs, and the zoo is looking for about $2 million in donations to pay for it all. The carousel is located near the zoo's north entrance.

Patrons who donate $15,000 can have their names on a brass plaque beneath an animal on the two outer rings, said Pat VanDuyne, operations manager at the zoo. Donate $10,000, and you can do the same with the inner two rings. Donors also get to ride for free until 2015.

"We're trying to create more fun in the zoo. That's what it boils down to," VanDuyne said.

The theory is that children who ride animals on the carousel will want to see the real animals in person. They may be intrigued by six "star wheels" located around the carousel that feature poems about animals.

VanDuyne's favorite creature on the carousel, the praying mantis, sounds like the Mister T of the insect world with its boast that "I'm big and I'm bad. No insect is bolder."

Carousel Works made an all-insect carousel for the Bronx Zoo. Art Ritchie, who founded the company with Dan Jones in 1986, said carousels are more than something fun to ride.

"They have education value, and they are income makers. I've heard some zoo people tell me that, with cuts in funding, it's hard to ask for donations to pay for health insurance hikes or the electric bill. This takes care of things like that," Ritchie said.

Zoo personnel spent long hours of discussion to decide which animals would be featured on the carousel, VanDuyne said. The lineup is diverse. Crowd favorites like the elephant, giraffe, lion, tiger and gorilla are featured. But so are the okapi, warthog, ladybug, cicada and manatee.

Mike Wisniewski, the zoo's director of marketing, hopes people appreciate the craftsmanship. It took 35 to 40 hours to carve and paint each creature. The 21 hand-painted "rounding boards" that line the top of the carousel tout zoo exhibits.

Zoo officials are working on plans to keep the carousel open year round.

It pays to be a zoo member, at least for the carousel. Members pay $1.50 per ride, compared to $2.50 for nonmembers. The carousel can accommodate about 5,000 people every day.

"The only problem I can see with it," Murguia said as her two eldest sons took their third rides, "is that the kids are not going to want to leave."