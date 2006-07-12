Chicago derailment highlights vulnerability of transit systems

CHICAGO (AP) -- Everyone got out alive, the train operator did as he was trained and the passengers did as they were told. Still, that a small fire on a major commuter line could leave passengers gasping for air and send 152 of them to the hospital highlights just how vulnerable U.S transit systems are to disaster.

The derailment and tunnel fire inside a Chicago subway line Tuesday came the same week that massive explosions on trains in India killed 200 people -- a frightening reminder that there's no easy way to protect passengers in commuter trains, particularly those that run underground.

Officials and others say that after the last car of an eight-car train derailed, things went about as well as possible. They praised the train's operator for getting the passengers off the train quickly and noted the orderly way the hundreds of passengers made their way through a darkened and smoky tunnel to an emergency exit.

"In terms of what this could have been, I think this was a remarkable achievement that they could get that thing evacuated with very few injuries," said David Schulz, director of Northwestern University's Infrastructure Technology Institute.

But the derailment and fire that disrupted the lives of thousands of commuters and put scores of emergency workers into action serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by transportation systems and how they could easily be crippled by much larger and more devastating incidents that have occurred around the globe.

The fact is, experts say, that attacks on trains in the past few years in Madrid and London, as well as the recently uncovered plot to attack the subway system in New York, offer chilling evidence that transit systems are targets.

"One of the reasons, of course, terrorists are moving to trains is they are less protected, they are more open, there are systematic problems with protecting them," said Ivan Eland, a security analyst who is director of the Center on Peace and Liberty at the Independent Institute, a research firm. "Also, airport security has improved a lot since 9/11, so terrorists are taking their attacks where security isn't."

Such an attack was certainly on the minds of commuters, just as it has been on anyone who has boarded a plane, walked into a government building or sat in a crowded stadium since terrorists turned commercial jets into missiles and slammed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

"People were thinking about anthrax and terrorism," said Yvette Mangren, a commuter who was on the train in front of the one that derailed Tuesday night. "It's really sad our country and city has come to this."

Transit systems also pose risks and dangers that have nothing to do with terrorism.

"You're in a tunnel, it's a dangerous place," said Mike Sapraicone, a retired New York detective who spent 14 years on the transit detail.

"There's so much electrical, third rails all over the place," he said, adding that even on the smallest fires it was clear firefighters hated going into the tunnels.

That alien territory, coupled with terrorism concerns, make it imperative that transit systems explain clearly to passengers what is happening when service is disrupted, Eland said.

But as she walked to work Wednesday, Mangren said the 40-minute delay was that much more stressful because as the smell of smoke drifted into her train car, the voice on the train's intercom said only that the train was stopped for a signal change.

"They're saying, `We're waiting for a signal change, waiting for a signal change,' and we could smell smoke," she said.

CTA spokeswoman Robyn Ziegler defended the announcement, saying it was accurate and was part of a strategy to move trains into stations.

"Basically, what was done was done to move that train out and into the station, and that was done fairly quickly," she said. "It was a tense situation, but we were providing information as quickly as possible."

On the train that derailed, the operator didn't make any announcement on the public address system -- a decision Frank Kruesi, the CTA's president, agreed with. Kruesi said the operator was correct not to slow the evacuation by stopping to make an announcement because "it takes time, and time is the enemy."

Kruesi said the operator, whose name is being withheld during the investigation, opened emergency doors on cars and led passengers to safety with a flashlight.

"The bottom line is everybody got out," he said.

Another thing that went right was the timing of Tuesday's derailment and fire -- three weeks after the fire department and the CTA drilled on such an incident.

"The drilling paid off," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Raymond Orozco.

The CTA replaced 10 feet of third rail and realigned 100 feet of running rail in the tunnel where the derailment occurred, Kruesi said.

Meanwhile, National Transportation Safety Board investigators will interview the train's operator, the only CTA crew member on the train, as the board tries to piece together what happened. The train was too old to have a data recorder, now required in newer commuter trains, said NTSB board member Kitty Higgins.

