Glasford couple's home came from Sears

GLASFORD, Ill. (AP) -- Like plows, coats, sewing machines, cook stoves and thousands of other items, Trisha and Michael Robertson's Glasford home was originally purchased through a Sears, Roebuck and Co. mail-order catalog. Built in 1909, the two-story residence is an early Sears mail-order home.

From 1908 to 1940, Sears sold an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 mail-order homes through its catalog, according to Rebecca Hunter of Elgin, an architectural historian-researcher who specializes in kit-built homes.

Sears' first specialty catalog issued for houses, "Book of Modern Homes and Building Plans," featured 22 styles ranging in price from $650 to $2,500. The Robertsons' home carried a catalog number of 115 with a price tag of $725 for the six-room cottage.

It was shipped by rail with everything needed to construct it, including door knobs, lumber, staircases, nails, paint and a set of instructions. A typical mail-order home might have had 30,000 pieces.

This Glasford do-it-yourselfer originally had a parlor, bedroom and kitchen with pantry on the main floor, three bedrooms on the second floor and a full unfinished basement. There was no bathroom.

While Sears might be the best known of the mail-order home purveyors, the company was neither the first nor the only company in the business. In the early part of the 20th century there were some eight manufacturers, including Montgomery Wards of Chicago, Gordon-Van Tine of Davenport, Iowa, and Aladdin, Lewis-Liberty and Sterling of Bay City, Mich., according to Hunter.

"Mail-order homes are difficult to authenticate," the researcher said. "The companies no longer have their sales records. We know a lot about the homes themselves, but we don't know where a lot of them are.

"They were sold throughout the country. But only a fraction of the communities have been surveyed (for catalog homes). ... Some of the mail-order homes in the Peoria area that owners think are Sears homes actually came from Gordon-Van Tine in Davenport."

Hunter said Sears didn't start marketing precut homes or "kits" until 1916. From 1908 to 1915, they provided plans and materials, but nothing was cut to size. So early Sears mail-order homes carry no part numbers on the materials.

The Robertsons, who have two daughters, Isabella, 2 1/2, and Lili Jo, 3 months, knew nothing of their home's history when they first considered buying it five years ago.

"I just liked the farmhouse feel of it," Trisha Robertson said. "The large windows is what drew me to the home. The windows provide the house with a very open, airy feeling. It's a very comfortable home."

While remodeling the upstairs bedrooms, the couple found old newspapers beneath the linoleum floors dating back to 1909.

"I enjoyed reading those old newspapers," she said. "The prices in the ads looked pretty good."

Mail-order homes like those from Sears and other companies served a definite need at the early part of the 20th century.

According to information from Sears, city housing was scarce, and the strong economy raised labor costs, which sent new home prices soaring. Affordable, mail-order homes were the alternative for those who couldn't afford stately, expensive Victorian-style homes. Not only did Sears provide all the materials and instructions, for many years the company also provided the financing for homeowners to build their own houses.

The Depression hurt the mail-order home industry and Sears in particular, which faced $8 million in unpaid mortgages at one point. Sears discontinued its Modern Homes program in 1940.