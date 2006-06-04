Government studies don't always produce expected results

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois lawmakers gave the State Board of Education a yearlong homework assignment: Study the dangers of students' increasingly heavy backpacks.

What the board eventually turned in was a two-page summary of existing research compiled in just one day. Some board members laughed as they reviewed the report, amused by the idea that they could have gone further and recommended major policy changes.

The board gets "a failing grade" from a lawmaker who pushed for the study, but this was hardly the first time a government study did not go as planned.

One study is more than two years overdue because of unspecified health problems on the task force assigned to write it. Another task force failed to meet its deadline because members weren't appointed in time. Other studies have been held up by a lack of funding.

Each year, lawmakers order dozens of studies on all kinds of issues. Sometimes they set up special task forces to do the work and other times they assign it to existing state agencies.

Clearly, some studies produce significant results.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, for instance, conducts an annual study of possible racial profiling in traffic stops. A study on early childhood education helped shape Gov. Rod Blagojevich's plan to make preschool available to all children.

Other studies, however, amount to little -- and that's no surprise to lawmakers.

They sometimes mandate studies just to avoid confronting controversial topics, said Mike Lawrence, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

"They hope that the people pushing the proposal get tired of it," said Lawrence, who was a high-ranking aide to then-Gov. Jim Edgar. "Or they hope that the competing interests actually work out some kind of resolution that people can bless."

Sen. Donne Trotter, D-Chicago, considered pushing legislation limiting textbook weight to help overloaded students but instead supported giving the Board of Education time to evaluate the problem.

He was expecting more than a two-page study.

"Any one of our good students can go on the Internet to put together what they submitted," Trotter said. "I would give them a failing grade with this effort that they have put forth."

The board's chief of staff, Becky Watts, said the agency wasn't given any money to conduct research. Even if it was, the results would've been similar to the research they compiled, she said.

Some studies are delayed when lawmakers create task forces but officials are slow to appoint people to serve on them.

The Joint Gang-Drug Task Force was created in May 2005 to study ways the state could help communities fight crime. The group was scheduled to report its findings at the beginning of this year. But members haven't met, and their deadline to file a report has been extended.

There was "a breakdown with the communication" in getting members appointed by legislative leaders, the governor's office and the state police director, said Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, an Aurora Democrat whose legislation created the task force. Now that most members are on board, they plan to meet this summer, she said.

Other times, people are appointed to task forces but have trouble getting together for meetings.

The Motor Sports Promotion Council Task Force was established by a law that took effect in January 2004. The task force is to decide whether the state should create a council that would then conduct its own study on ways to promote racing and other motor sports.

Members were supposed to make recommendations to the governor's office and Legislature by February 2004, but they have yet to submit findings.

"The task force is still working on it," said Andrew Ross, spokesman for the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which oversees the group.

"There were several personal issues with several members of the task force. There were some health issues," Ross said.

One member says he was unaware of any health issues but added that he hadn't been an active member.

"For me, it was more of a travel issue," said Matt Strelo, general manager and vice president of Gateway International Raceway in Madison, Ill. "My schedule didn't allow me to travel, and subsequently I haven't participated."

Interest groups and lawmakers say that despite any problems, task forces and studies offer new ideas and additional resources. They help produce valuable discussions, if not valuable legislation.

"To be able to have everyone in the room with the legislative mandate has made a huge difference in bringing people to the table to talk about issues that need attention," said Rep. Ruth Munson, R-Elgin.

After 40 years of watching Illinois politics, Lawrence said he's not sure whether there are more productive task forces than ineffective ones.

"If they are set up to actually get some done, then they are going to get something done," Lawrence said. "It really has to do with the motivation in the beginning."