One man killed and 10 others injured in head-on collision

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. (AP) -- The driver of a van was killed Friday and 10 others were injured when the van collided head-on with a recreational bus near this northern Illinois town, authorities said.

None of the other injuries appeared life threatening, officials said.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene after his van crossed the center line while driving on Route 173 near Green Bay Road around 7 p.m., said Lake County sheriff Sgt. Curt Gregory.

The Special Recreation Association of Central Lake County bus was on its way to a dog race track in Kenosha, Wis. when the accident occurred, said the Vernon Hills-based association's director John Buckner.

The bus was carrying eight disabled young adults and two staff members including the bus driver, he said.

The driver, who had to be extricated from the bus, suffered the most serious injuries but was in stable condition at an area hospital Friday night, Buckner said.

"Almost everyone else was alert and conscious and able to talk and in good shape," Buckner said.

Winthrop Harbor Deputy Fire Chief Ron Levin said the cause of the collision was under investigation.