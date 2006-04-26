Prosecution witness in federal death-penalty case gets probation

CHICAGO (AP) -- A man who admitted helping a Chicago foot doctor in a $2 million Medicare fraud that ended in the murder of a federal witness was placed on five years probation Tuesday.

"God bless you all," Charles Lobosco, 85, said repeatedly at the hearing where he learned that he would not have to go to prison but did owe $130,145 in restitution for his part in the scheme to bill Medicare for numerous foot surgeries that were never performed.

Dr. Ronald Mikos, 57, convicted of engineering the scheme, is expected to be sentenced to death Thursday for the fatal shooting in January 2001 of former nurse Joyce Brannon, 54, an invalid, at point blank range as she sat helpless in her living room.

Prosecutors say the object was to keep Brannon, who at one time had been a Mikos patient, from testifying before a federal grand jury that was conducting a Medicare fraud investigation.

Mikos attorneys claimed at the trial that Brannon was most likely shot and killed by drug dealers who he claimed had stashed narcotics in her apartment in a North Side church basement.

After hearing from Lobosco and other witnesses, the jury convicted the husky, crew-cut podiatrist of defrauding Medicare out of $2 million and tampering with a witness by murdering her.

It voted to impose the death penalty.

Prosecutors praised Lobosco for pleading guilty to his role and cooperating with their investigation and helping to convict Mikos. Attorney Richard H. McLeese portrayed his client as a good man who made "bad choices" after his wife died and he became lonely and depressed.

He said Lobosco began to hang around Mikos' office and became drawn into the corrupt plan.

Among other things, Lobosco testified at the trial that the 800 foot operations Mikos claimed to have performed on him, his daughter, his sister and his niece had never actually taken place.

U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman who presided over the Mikos trial was expected to adhere to the jury's decision and sentence Mikos to die in the execution chamber.

It would be only the second death sentence imposed in the history of Chicago's Everett M. Dirksen Federal Courthouse, attorneys said.

They said the first defendant to be sentenced to the execution chamber at the courthouse was Darryl "Pops" Johnson, a leader of the city's big Gangster Disciples street gang, who was convicted in the 1995 murder of two federal witnesses. He is currently awaiting execution.