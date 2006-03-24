Black employees claim unfair treatment in Niketown lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) -- A federal judge granted class-action status Thursday to a lawsuit accusing a flagship Niketown retail store on Michigan Avenue of discriminating against and harassing its black employees.

Eighteen current and former employees of the athletic apparel retailer claim in the lawsuit that store managers used racial slurs to refer to black workers and customers. They claim the store segregated black employees into lower-paying jobs as stockroom workers and cashiers rather than giving them lucrative sales jobs.

The plaintiffs also allege managers made unfounded accusations of theft against black workers and directed store security to monitor black employees and customers because of their race.

One of the plaintiffs, 26-year-old Larry Posey of Chicago said he was falsely accused of credit card fraud by a Niketown manager in 2001. He said he was suspended, but eventually allowed to return to work as a sales clerk when managers failed to prove the accusation.

"I'm just trying to work through it," Posey said Thursday. "It's just real hard the way they follow black and minority customers all the time and deny them certain privileges like simple returns."

Nike spokesman Vada Manager said the Beaverton, Ore.-based company has not decided whether to appeal the class action certification made Thursday by U.S. District Judge Milton Shadur in Chicago.

Two store managers implicated in many of the plaintiffs' allegations no longer work for Nike, Manager said.

Company employment records show that black employees occupied 63 percent of sales jobs at the store from 1999 through 2004, he said.

"We just don't believe the allegations made in the case are consistent with the culture of inclusion and respect we've tried to develop, not just at this store, but throughout the company," Manager said.

Chicago attorney Ines Monte, who is representing the plaintiffs, said at least 230 current and former Niketown employees could be included in the lawsuit. The suit covers blacks who were employed at the store from Dec. 17, 1999, to the present, she said.

"It is particularly appalling that a corporation like Nike that caters to an African American clientele and capitalizes on African American professional athletes has treated its African American employees and customers at it Michigan Avenue store in such a deplorable way," Monte said.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 19, 2003, by a former employee who was representing himself, Monte said.

Shadur set a status hearing in the case for March 29.