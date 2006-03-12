Lawmakers partake in taxpayer-funded trips

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Taxpayers paid more than $141,000 over the past two years to send 16 members of Illinois' congressional delegation on foreign trips to places as varied as Afghanistan, Costa Rica and France, records show.

They went abroad to honor fallen heroes at a D-Day anniversary, to be at the funeral of Pope John Paul II, to attend interparliamentary meetings in Europe, Mexico and Canada, and to see the tragedy of mass starvation or killings in Darfur and Rwanda.

House Speaker Dennis Hastert, a Yorkville Republican, managed to include a visit to Luxembourg, where some of his ancestors hailed from.

An Associated Press review shows the officials with the most expenses tended to be members of the House or Senate foreign affairs committees, or legislative leaders such as Hastert or Sen. Dick Durbin, the Senate's second-highest ranking Democrat.

Although some lawmakers say they could support a ban on taxpayer-funded travel, others say the trips are vital and give them a chance to see up close how U.S. tax dollars are spent overseas.

"It's important to talk to people that are affected on the ground," explains Rep. Jerry Weller, a Republican from Morris.

Nobody in the delegation traveled to more nations at taxpayer expense than Weller. Retiring Wood Dale Republican Rep. Henry Hyde, chairman of the House International Relations Committee, traveled to as many countries, but Weller visited some foreign nations more than once.

Weller made 11 trips lasting a combined 44 days -- one to Canada and the rest to 14 nations in Central and South America, including Columbia three times. Taxpayers picked up a tab of about $24,562, including Weller's pro rata share of delegation expenses.

The six-term congressman argues the trips are necessary for him to do his job, which includes serving as vice chairman of the International Relations Committee's subcommittee on the western hemisphere and being on the trade subcommittee of the Ways and Means Committee.

"In my job, I'm responsible for making decisions affecting not only millions, but hundreds of millions, of dollars," he said. "These decisions can't be based on information I learn from documents I read at my desk."

Weller also owns property in Nicaragua, according to the latest financial disclosure documents filed last year, and is married to a senator in the Guatemalan government.

Another class of trips, those provided by lobbyists and interest groups, are getting new scrutiny in Washington. Hastert has suggested banning such trips because they have become tainted by scandals such as lobbyist Jack Abramoff pleading guilty to influence-peddling and corruption charges.

The practice of lawmakers taking trips at taxpayer expense remains routine, however, and the watchdog group Citizens Against Government Waste has concerns.

"If they're going to do it, they should do it as cheaply as possible," said Dave Williams, the group's vice president for policy. "We just don't get this sense that they take into consideration the cost of the trips. You don't have to travel someplace to know what their problems are."

Rep. Mark Kirk, a Highland Park Republican on the House International Relations Committee, was the only delegation member other than Weller topping $20,000 in taxpayer expenses. He saw Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and The Netherlands. His office did not return messages seeking comment about his travel.

A spokesman for Hastert says the House speaker believes lawmakers should examine up close how billions of their constituents' dollars are being spent overseas on foreign aid. Spokesman Ron Bonjean said the trips -- which took Hastert to 14 countries at a taxpayer tab of $10,122, not including the cost of military aircraft -- also help establish new trade ties and make a contribution toward job creation.

Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., a Chicago Democrat who has been to Hong Kong and Africa at a cost to taxpayers of just over $10,000, notes a difference between privately funded and taxpayer-funded travel.

"The taxpayer-paid trips are not the same as the outside-paid trips to wonderful places -- with golf, massages, etcetera," said Jackson, who serves on an appropriations subcommittee related to foreign operations.

"I didn't experience that kind of treatment in Darfur as we slept in the desert, out in the cold in sleeping bags," Jackson said. "Hong Kong was not extravagant either."

Sen. Barack Obama agreed. The Chicago Democrat won't take trips funded by special interests, but he visited Russia at a taxpayer expense of about $8,300 after reimbursing the U.S. government for around $700 in per diem money he did not need.

"I have to tell you, those aren't some cushy trips," he said. "You aren't out there playing golf."

Only five Illinois delegation members took no taxpayer-funded trips in 2004 and 2005: Republican Rep. Tim Johnson and Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Danny Davis, Rahm Emanuel and Luis Gutierrez.

Johnson, of Urbana, said he has never taken a trip at public expense during his six years in Congress and that his only overseas trip supported by outside interests was to Israel, courtesy of Jewish groups based in Illinois.

He said he could support a total ban on both taxpayer and privately funded congressional travel.

"I'd be in favor of virtually any limitation that anyone would propose; I don't intend to take a trip ever," Johnson said. "The average taxpayer-citizen rarely has the income to take vacations or take trips."

Rep. Ray LaHood, a Peoria Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said he, too, could back a ban on trips in general "in order to keep confidence with the majority of people."

As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, he goes overseas to the clandestine meetings with Central Intelligence Agency operatives to gather information.

"When you take assignment on Intelligence, you have to be willing to travel and go to the dark places of the world," he said.

LaHood said he takes his wife with him on trips but pays "for her meals and incidentals, any kind of alcohol." She does not accompany him when he meets with CIA operatives.

Taxpayer-paid travel, whether for congressional delegations or individuals, may occur only if authorized by congressional leaders or relevant committee chairmen. The reports on the costs of the trips must be signed by the authorizing official.

The reported expenses do not include the cost of any flights on military aircraft. Weller, for instance, used military planes on five trips. Others, like Hastert, use them virtually all the time.

Durbin spokesman Joe Shoemaker said whether a trip should be paid for by outside interests or taxpayers is complicated and depends on the circumstances.

A trip to a war zone that would require a high level of security should be paid by the public, he said. But Durbin sees no problem with attending, for instance, a global warming conference paid for by a legitimate nonprofit group.

Taxpayers paid more than $13,500 to send Durbin to Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, Israel, Kuwait, Georgia, France and Italy.