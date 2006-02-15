Blagojevich proposes long list of programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Gov. Rod Blagojevich is taking advantage of the state's improving economy to propose an election-year budget that would expand preschool, help families pay for college and hire more police and prison guards.

But the Democratic governor doesn't live up to his campaign promise to devote at least half of all new revenue to education. And he bases parts of his budget on revenue ideas that have failed before or, in at least one case, on no specific idea at all.

His proposal, released Wednesday, would hold income and sales taxes at their current level, upholding a campaign pledge that Blagojevich is likely to make a centerpiece of his re-election bid.

Cigar smokers would pay a higher tax, however, and businesses would lose several tax breaks, giving Republicans ammunition to renew their accusations that Blagojevich is driving jobs out of state.

Blagojevich maintains his policies have helped Illinois businesses thrive and record their highest profits in a decade. That, in turn, has produced more tax revenues and spared the state another year of massive deficits, he says.

"Our job was to find ways to do more with less -- to shake up the system to make it work more for the people out there and less for the special interests," he said in a statement.

Blagojevich's budget calls for state government to spend $55.3 billion in fiscal 2007, an increase of $950 million, or 1.7 percent.

That's almost exactly the amount of growth in the state's income and sales tax revenue, which the governor expects to reach $17.852 billion, up 5.6 percent.

Elementary and secondary education would get an increase of more than $400 million, or 7.3 percent. Chicago's troubled schools would get $100 million of that, and $45 million would go toward Blagojevich's plan to make preschool available to all 3- and 4-year-olds.

He also proposes $90 million in tax credits to help families pay tuition for college freshmen and sophomores, so long as they maintain a "B" average.

"We can achieve this. We can afford this. We owe it to our kids," Blagojevich said.

After years of reducing the number of state employees, Blagojevich proposes to hire about 1,100, bringing the total to 58,490.

Some of those would be prison guards, including staff to finally open a prison in Thomson that has stood empty for years. Blagojevich would also hire 100 new state police.

Much of his proposal is likely to pass easily.

Blagojevich and Democratic legislative leaders agreed last spring on a two-year plan that sharply cut the amount of money owed to state pension systems. That decision set the stage for lawmakers to pass this year's budget with a minimum of bickering.

"They have been working together on the budget. There may be some revision, but certainly the framework is there," said Cindy Davidsmeyer, spokeswoman for Senate President Emil Jones, D-Chicago.

The part of the budget devoted to construction projects will face a harder test. It requires approval by two-thirds of lawmakers, essentially giving veto power to the Legislature's Republican minority.

Blagojevich wants to borrow $3.2 billion to build new roads, mass transit systems and schools. Republicans object, saying he has not spelled out how to pay that debt and cannot be trusted to allocate the money fairly.

While the governor insists he can pay most of the debt from existing revenues, aides acknowledge one question mark: How to pay for the school portion of that construction plan. His original idea -- legalizing keno games -- failed, and Blagojevich is still looking for an alternative.

Some of his other revenue proposals have come up before and been ignored by lawmakers. They include a $48 million change in the way software is taxed, ending a $25 million tax subsidy to some landfills and imposing $45 million in taxes on some gasoline-distribution companies that are now exempt.

These measures, Blagojevich says, are unfair "loopholes" that benefit business without creating jobs. On the other hand, he wants to expand a tax break for the film industry, saying the $5 million to $10 million in lost revenue would put more people to work.

Cigar smokers would pay $10 million more a year under a change that Blagojevich says would equalize tax rates for cigars and cigarettes.

Blagojevich inherited massive deficits -- largely caused by stagnant revenues and soaring health care costs -- ever since he took office three years ago.

He responded by eliminating thousands of jobs that were vacant because of an early retirement program and raising many small taxes and fees. He also took money from accounts supported by special-purpose fees, something he wants to do again to the tune of $144 million.

Blagojevich says next year's new revenues will cover routine spending increases -- in other words, there will be no deficit.

But that is possible only because of last year's decision to cut state pension payments, a policy that Republicans decry as irresponsible. Blagojevich's budget office also could not say Tuesday night whether the governor's budget would slow down Medicaid payments to hospitals, pharmacies and other health care providers.

Blagojevich proposed a long-term effort to streamline routine administrative services. He wants, for instance, all agencies related to crime and prisons to share accounting, human resources and procurement services.

Ultimately, that will save $100 million a year and cut the number of employees providing those services in half, to 2,000 or fewer, he says.