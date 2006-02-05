New facility lets corporate pilots wait comfortably

MARION, Ill. (AP) -- Despite the glamour of the open skies, the life of a corporate pilot involves as much waiting as flying.

Nonetheless, at Aeroflite Sales and Charter at Williamson County Regional Airport, pilots can at least do their waiting in style. A full-service facility, Aeroflite opened its doors in July 2005.

At a recent open house, Aeroflite CEO Bob Gulledge explained that the company serves as a landing post of sorts for pilots. As a fixed-based operator, Aeroflite has a number of responsibilities, including fueling transit airplanes and commuter planes, providing hangar space, working on planes and training would-be pilots how to fly.

But Aeroflite has also created a one-stop shop for many pilots. When pilots fly into the Williamson County Regional Airport, their planes are serviced by Aeroflite. If the plane is on its way back out with more passengers or cargo, the plane is fueled and otherwise serviced.

But if the pilot is looking at a bit of a wait, Aeroflite serves as a lounge, educational center -- and occasional tour guide, Gulledge said.

"When the transit people come in, we can call in and get catering, we can set them up with motel rooms," Gulledge said.

For pilots who are looking at daylong stays at Williamson County Regional Airport, the company provides courtesy cars for transportation around the region, Gulledge said.

With five full-time staff members, Aeroflite is able to attend to all the needs of a pilot, Gulledge said. With as many as 15 planes using Aeroflite's services on a given day, the full-time staff is supplemented by aviation students of Southern Illinois University.

While pilots are having planes serviced -- or parked, waiting for their next passengers -- pilots typically stay in the lounge.

"We have things like the weather report they're looking for," Gulledge said, explaining that radar showing the weather at any possible destination is available in the lounge. "If they have to wait here, they can sleep or relax. We have games to play. We're putting up a library for them."

Although the Williamson County Regional Airport is a separate entity from Aeroflite, the two have a partnership that is mutually beneficial. Aeroflite can service virtually any type of plane -- a benefit for the airport, which can safely land nearly any type of airplane in the United States.

"To have a capable FBO operator/owner such as Bob and his staff is something that we certainly rely upon, and we are fully confident that he's going to continue and be successful," said Doug Kimmel, airport manager for Williamson County Regional Airport.

Herrin resident John Schroeder rents a hangar from Aeroflite to house his plane. Schroeder, who brought his grandson, Austin, to the open house, said he has been very pleased with Aeroflite's capabilities.

"I'm impressed with the facilities and the people," Schroeder said. "Their new ownership is tremendous, and I'm so impressed with the attitude of the management."