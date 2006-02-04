Rockford man gets 50 years in teen's death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) -- A Winnebago County judge Friday sentenced a man to 50 years in prison for the stabbing death of a Rockford teenager at a post-homecoming bonfire.

A jury in November convicted Johnathon Romero, 19, of Rockford, of first-degree murder in the death of Eric Flynn, 18.

Prosecutors said Flynn was trying to break up fights at the bonfire when Romero stabbed him three times in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2004.

Romero's attorneys contended Romero was trying to protect himself when the fighting broke out at the party following Auburn High School's homecoming.

A weeping Romero apologized to Flynn's family at Friday's hearing, according to the Rockford Register Star.

"I'm sorry for what happened to your son," he said. "I didn't mean to do this."

But outside court, Eric's father, Harvey Flynn, rejected the apology and called Romero "a violent person."

Romero faced a maximum sentence of 60 years. His attorney called Circuit Judge Richard Vidal's decision "unreasonably harsh" and said he plans to file a motion to have it reconsidered.

"Fights were not started by my client," assistant public defender Ed Light said. "It was chaos out there. My client made an instantaneous decision based on what was confronting him at the time."