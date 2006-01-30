Birkett says his ties to tollway food vendor not a conflict

CHICAGO (AP) -- DuPage County State's Attorney Joseph Birkett said Sunday that his family and financial ties to a fast-food vendor operating at Illinois Toll Highway Authority oases do not conflict with his civil investigation into how the tollway's fast-food leases were granted.

Birkett's cousin, Phil Mesi, is president of Subway Development Corp.

The suburban prosecutor's campaign fund owes Subway Development $100,000 in loans and has received more than $37,000 in direct contributions from Mesi's company, the Daily Southtown reported in its Sunday editions, citing financial disclosure filings.

Birkett, who is currently running for lieutenant governor, said on Sunday that his relationship to Mesi does not pose a conflict and will not affect his investigation.

"I have a huge family," Birkett said during an appearance in Chicago with Republican candidate for governor State Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka, his running mate. "I have hundreds of cousins, 64 first cousins. The owner of Subway Development happens to be a first cousin."

A telephone listing for Mesi could not be found Sunday.

Birkett told the Daily Southtown he considers the $100,000 Subway Development loan, which he received during a failed bid for the attorney general's office in 2002, a debt to a family member.

"I would never characterize it as a loan from the company," Birkett said.

Birkett also denied that his investigation was an attempt to embarrass Gov. Rod Blagojevich. The governor has ties to a political fundraiser who has been linked to tollway oases vendors.

"It is not a search for dirt," Birkett said. "I'm doing what I've always done, which is putting the people's business first and rooting out public corruption."

Birkett isn't alone in his inquiry into tollway leases. A federal grand jury has subpoenaed the state tollway authority for records on the contracts with fast-food chains.