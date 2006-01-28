Food company recalls sandwiches in Iowa, Illinois

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A Davenport-based food company is recalling sandwiches that were mislabeled and could cause life-threatening allergic reactions.

Hasty Tasty Food Services Inc./DBA Valley Vending announced the recall Friday for its chicken salad, egg salad, ham salad and tuna salad sandwiches. They were distributed to catering trucks and vending machines in Iowa and Illinois.

The products are sold under several brands: Valley Vending/Hasty Tasty, Venture Vending, Prime Vending and M&M Vending.

The products contain sweet dairy whey and butter, which might affect some people with severe sensitivity to dairy products, the company said in a statement.

The sandwiches' labels do not include the correct ingredients. The company said the error was due to a breakdown in its packaging process but that the issue has been corrected.

No illnesses have been reported, the company said.