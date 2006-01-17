Ski jump event swaps snow for plastic

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. (AP) -- A dearth of snow and recent temperatures in the 50s forced the Norge Ski Club to get creative for its 101st annual ski jump competition.

Dozens of ski jumpers launched themselves through the air and landed on plastic sheets covering the 300-foot hill during Sunday's event, marking the first snowless competition in the club's long history.

"This is unheard of that we're doing this," said skier Kyle Kessler, 19, of Fox River Grove, after completing a 74-meter jump onto the plastic slope roughly 45 miles northwest of Chicago.

The 25,000 individual plastic sheets normally are used for summer jumps. But recent rain and warm weather melted what little snow had covered the hill, creating a slick, muddy surface and forcing organizers to break out the plastic, club spokesman Charlie Sedivec said.

About 5,000 spectators came out to watch the jumpers. The crowd was smaller than normal, which Sedivec attributed both to the lack of snow and the Chicago Bears NFC divisional playoff game against the Carolina Panthers.

"A lot of traditional fans want to see snow," he said.