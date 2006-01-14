Highlights of Chicago's Clean Indoor Air Ordinance

Chicago's Clean Indoor Air Ordinance starts Monday and will ban smoking in nearly all public places. Here are some of the details:

Smoking is prohibited inside the following places beginning Monday:

--Aquariums, galleries, libraries and museums

--Bingo facilities

--Convention facilities

--Day care centers, schools, colleges and universities

--Polling places

--Buses, trains and train platforms, taxicabs and limousines

--Retail stores and shopping malls

--Sports arenas

--Grocery stores

--Restaurants

--Public meetings

--City vehicles such as maintenance trucks

--Restrooms, lobbies, reception areas, hallways and other enclosed common-use areas

--Within 15 feet of any entrance to areas where smoking is prohibited

Smoking will be prohibited in the following places as of July 1, 2008, unless their owners can prove they have installed air filtration or purification systems that make patrons' exposure to secondhand smoke equivalent to the exposure they would receive if outside the establishment:

--Bars and taverns

--Restaurant bar areas

The following places where smoking is not regulated:

--Private residences, except when used as a licensed childcare or adult care facility, a health care facility or a home-based business open to the public

--Private clubs or lodges

--Retail tobacco stores

--Hotel and motel sleeping rooms that are designated as smoking rooms. However, not more than 25 percent of the guest rooms in a hotel or motel may be designated a smoking rooms.