Officials say shad die off happened because of cold weather

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- The discovery of possibly thousands of dead shad in open water and under ice has been attributed to a natural winter die off, state environmental officials said.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources investigators reported seeing the dead fish on Friday along the Mississippi River floodwall in Clinton.

"Gizzard shad are not very cold temperature tolerant," said Don Bonneau, research supervisor for the DNR fisheries bureau. "Iowa is at the northern end of the shad range, and it is typical to see a natural die off around this time each year."

In early December, there was a gizzard shad die off near Keokuk.

Other shad winter kills have happened in the Cedar River at Cedar Rapids, at Big Creek Lake near Des Moines, and in the Des Moines River from Saylorville to the Mississippi River, the DNR said.

