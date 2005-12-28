Mother, boyfriend charged in beating death of 6-year-old boy

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) -- A Cahokia mother and her live-in boyfriend have been charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of the woman's 6-year-old son.

Starr Lohman, 24, and Lee Crutchfield, 33, were arraigned Tuesday in St. Clair County court in the death of Ryan Smith.

Crutchfield proclaimed his innocence outside the courtroom. Lohman didn't make a statement.

St. Clair County authorities have said Ryan was grossly undernourished and suffered prolonged abuse. Lohman and Crutchfield beat the boy in the head and body, according to the charges read in court. Authorities said it appeared he died Saturday.

Police went to the home at 6:53 p.m. Sunday after Lohman called to report her son wasn't breathing, Cahokia Detective Norm Venable said.

The detective said paramedics instructed Lohman to move the boy from his bed to the floor and start CPR. Police found the boy's body on the floor, he said.

Lohman's 20-month-old son also was at the home and has been placed with Lohman's mother.

The couple's bail was set at $1 million.