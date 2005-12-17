Madigan says state needs Legislature's approval to hand over land for airport

CHICAGO (AP) -- The state needs the Legislature's approval before it can give land it has bought for a third Chicago-area airport to a commission formed by U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., the state attorney general's office said Friday.

Jackson, a Democrat from Chicago, has urged the Illinois Department of Transportation to temporarily transfer its airport land to his Abraham Lincoln National Airport Commission, a coalition of 33 southern Cook County and eastern Will County municipalities. The airport is planned for Will County.

"IDOT does not possess the statutory authority to give the land to any entity for free or less than fair market value," Ann Spillane, Attorney General Lisa Madigan's chief of staff, explained in a conference call Friday.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow and state Rep. David Miller, a Democrat from Dolton and chairman of the House Airport Transportation Subcommittee, asked Madigan's office for an advisory opinion on the matter. Madigan's office released the opinion, which is not legally binding, late Friday.

Jackson's spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

IDOT has been acquiring land for the airport since 2001. It owns about 1,800 acres worth about $25 million near Peotone. Airport plans call for a 4,200-acre site.

The state, which favors Jackson's airport plan over a rival Will County proposal, is developing the master plan for the project along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Jackson's commission has already contracted with private developers to build the airfield.

Spillane said IDOT could enter a joint agreement to operate the airport with the commission or another group, but the state General Assembly would have to approve any move to transfer the land for free.

Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who endorsed Jackson's airport plan in his State of the State address in January, said Illinois intends to build an airport in Chicago's south suburbs.

"We will continue on this course with Congressman Jackson and others who share our goal until a South Suburban Airport in Peotone is a reality," Blagojevich said in a written statement.

Madigan's opinion also addressed questions regarding the agreement Jackson's commission signed with New York-based LCOR Inc. and Canada-based SNC-Lavalin in September 2004 to design and build the airport.

Though the commission has not been given the authority to develop the airport, it sought out bids from developers to lease, finance, develop and operate it.

The contract agreement does not appear to comply with Illinois law because some of the municipalities in the commission are not home ruled, Madigan's office said.

Non-home ruled municipalities are not exempt from state competitive bidding statues. Jackson's commission should have put two separate contracts -- one for the design and one for the building of the airport -- up for bid, the opinion said.

Meanwhile, Jackson's commission faces another stumbling block. The congressman said earlier this week that U.S. Rep. Jerry Weller, a Republican from Morris whose district encompasses the proposed airport site, has introduced a legislative proposal that would thwart Jackson's efforts to operate the airport.

Under Weller's proposal, according to a copy released by Jackson, Will County residents would have to hold a majority of seats on the airport's governing board before the airfield's layout plan could receive Federal Aviation Administration approval.

Weller could not be reached at his Washington office for comment Friday night.