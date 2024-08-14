Why Diamond is a gem among towns

A lot of towns, maybe almost every town in Illinois, have an annual celebration.

But the one in Diamond may be among the most beneficial.

Diamond’s annual Fall Fun Fest is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7. It is an entirely free event held on a Saturday. The idea, Mayor Terry Kernc said, is to provide a day of free activities for children and families.

There are no strips of tickets for carnival rides. There is no alcohol. Money is not being raised for anything. The event is underwritten by a long list of community sponsors. While there are booths, the emphasis is on giving away stuff, rather than selling it.

Year-long planning by Village Clerk Lori Holmes, assisted by volunteers, helps put together the activities and prizes. So there is a bounce house, music, a reptile and bug show, a super-slide, a petting zoo, a bungee trampoline, caricatures, balloon animals and face painting.

One of the most popular stops is a booth there you get a multi-color wax mold of your hands.

“We try our very best to make this the best village,” said Mayor Kernc.

She has been mayor for 15 years. Before that she was the street commissioner for three years.

She grew up in Lawrenceville, but moved frequently because her father was in the U.S. Navy. Before taking over in Diamond, Kernc served as a police officer in Bolingbrook, retiring as a lieutenant. She came to Diamond with her husband, Bob, now a retired pharmacist.

He’s very supportive of her municipal work. Together they have a blended family of seven children, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Kernc’s enthusiasm for Diamond is demonstrable and contagious. Customer service is important in the municipality.

“I love being mayor,” she said. “It is fun to see nice things get accomplished.”

She might be helping the Easter egg hunt one day and writing a grant the next.

She’s constantly pushing for a better quality of life. She used to bicycle to work, but people offered her rides. Then she pushed for wider sidewalks so seniors could scooter to do their shopping.

With a population of 2,640 in the 2020 Census, Diamond has a unique history and an unusual form of government.

The town straddles Will and Grundy counties. The name “Diamond,” refers to the black diamond of coal.

On Feb. 16, 1883, the Diamond coal mine disaster killed 74. Heavy rains and snowmelt flooded the mine. Diamond, Kernc said, is in the midst of refurbishing the memorial to the tragedy.

When the coal was played out, the town shrunk rapidly. In the 1940 Census, there were only 80 people listed. Diamond reincorporated in 1949 and has grown since.

The mine disaster has not been the only cataclysm to strike Diamond. A Nov. 17, 2013, tornado left 200 injured and 6 dead in nearby Coal City and Diamond.

“I know how it feels to wake up in a strange place,” Kernc said.

The village told residents to just keep dragging the debris to the curb, and the town would keep cleaning it up.

Kernc walked the neighborhoods and saw residents crying.

There was a federal disaster declaration. Donations poured in, Kernc said. The Community Foundation of Grundy County covered the insurance deductibles for residents.

The town has an unusual commission form of government. There is a mayor, a finance commissioner, a parks commissioner, a street commissioner and a water commissioner. Each technically has full authority over their own department, but Kernc said cooperation and collaboration are high. The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Kernc is a self-described micro-manager who aggressively seeks grants for the community.

“Why spend local money,” she said, “if you can get a grant?”

There has been no local tax increase in six years, she added.

Among the projects she has pushed:

• $750,000 for historically-themed streetlights along Route 113, part of the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

• $3.5 million to work on the intersection and reconstruct the roadway of Illinois Route 113, a public-private partnership that is part of the Surface Transportation Program.

• $100,000 for a multi-use path from Laura Lane to McGinty Street.

• $600,000, local share only 10% of that, for sidewalk replacement along Illinois Route 113, part of the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

• $1 million for water main replacement and a lift station upgrade.

• $5 million for Will Road reconstruction, coming in 2028, aSurface Transportation Program project.

• $25,000 from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency Planning program for a diagnosis of village streets. Now in year two of a 10-year program, the idea is to upgrade streets in general on a planned basis, knowing what needs work the most.

Diamond has 45 registered businesses. There were three new home permits in 2022, four permits in 2023 and one home permit and one duplex permit so far this year. Eight duplexes are planned in Country Meadows, a senior citizen housing development that will allow residents to roll-in and roll-out. There are no steps at all.

Diamond, Kernc said, works with outstanding commercial developers and has businesses coming in. Some 37,000 people live within a 10-minute drive of the village.

A new Jewel is opening in November, a modern store that has been designed from the inside-out to serve customers. Hero’s West, a sports bar, will break ground this year. Other projects for 2024 include a Jimmy John’s and a Diamond Suites office building. Coming in 2025 are a Blue Oval car rental site and Beans and Bites, a coffee shop that provides jobs for people with disabilities.

Kernc said Diamond is trying to make a good impression by washing its water tower and upgrading the look of the village hall.

“We only get one chance to make a good first impression,” she said.

Diamond operates its own water and sewer systems. Many of the other municipal services are shared, depending on where you live in the community.

Law enforcement is handled by the Will County and Grundy County sheriffs’ departments, with Diamond paying for the calls. The mayor keeps a close watch on response times.

License plate readers are deployed, so this is not a place to try to commit a serious crime. At the same time, she says, Diamond is not trying to “write tickets.” It is not a speed trap.

Likewise, the village fire protection services are split among the Coal City, Braidwood and Wilmington departments. Schools also are divided, depending on your place of residence.