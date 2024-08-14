Property Lines: Aug. 14, 2024

McColly Rosenboom announced its volume leaders for the month of July in its residential and land division.

The top producers were <strong>Angela Griffith</strong><strong>,</strong> <strong>Lisa Scanlon</strong>, <strong>Sandra Boyer, Cathy Collins, Betty Hofbauer</strong>,<strong> Millie Zigtema</strong><strong> </strong>and <strong>Sandy Girard</strong>.

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255.