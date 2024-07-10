Miramontes builds on team experience

Dana Miramontes’ father helped put her on the path to becoming a successful Realtor.

Miramontes has been in the real estate business for the past five years. She just changed agencies and now works for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty, with offices at 612 Armour Road in Bourbonnais. She can be reached at 815-210-8991 or by visiting speckmanrealty.com.

Years ago, Dana’s dad, the late Rich Regnier, was a contractor. It was a family business, with Connie Regnier working alongside her husband. The Regniers would buy, renovate and flip homes. Daughter Dana pitched in, doing work on the interior, including painting.

The business gave Dana an opportunity to meet local Realtors, as they came through to tour and ultimately to see the homes the family worked on.

Dana had a lengthy and successful career before moving into real estate. During high school at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, where she was part of the Class of 1998, she did some extracurricular sports at first, but then got into the world of work.

As a teen high school- and then-college student, she worked at Cliff’s Market in Aroma Park after school and then summers and college breaks. She worked in both the deli and bakery sections.

She studied at Western Illinois University, where she majored in hotel and restaurant management. After graduation, she became the restaurant manager at Omni on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Coming back to the Kankakee area, she was the banquet manager at the Hilton in the Riverstone complex.

She has also worked recruiting employees and training them for Hoekstra Transportation.

All this experience has helped her in real estate, and she is never going back to the 9-5 work world. Dana loves the idea of being in charge of herself and making her own decisions. In real estate, she said, you work a lot, but you are also in control of your own hours.

The key to her success, she said, is being responsive to clients and being available “at their beck and call,” when needed.

“It is really about relationship building,” she said.

When it comes to selling, her advice is to make sure the property is realistically and accurately depicted. The pictures of the house, she said, need to be representative of the house.

The home, she adds, needs to be priced for what it is worth. She seeks out the best comparables.

“If the home is priced too high, it just sits there and people wonder what is wrong with it,” she said.

Buyers should make sure they are pre-approved for a loan. Miramontes focuses on the wants and needs of the buyers. If they have four children, they will need a five-bedroom home.

Whether you are a buyer or a seller, she communicates about the process and makes it as smooth as possible, so no one is “scared.”

The idea is to make everyone feel happy when they are at the closing.

“That is my goal,” she said.

In her business, she doesn’t set any geographical limits. She has sold from Yorkville in the Chicago suburbs to Hoopeston in Vermilion County.

She is expanding her business in one other way. At Berkshire Hathaway, she is starting a team, serving as a trainer and mentor for others. Miramontes had been on a team in the past. Her new team members will be Samantha Montalta, who is already a Realtor, and Dayna Whittington, who is still in training.

While each member of the team will have their own listings, Miramontes is here to support them and to pass on her knowledge about contractors, among other things. She hopes the group can share ideas.

Dana Miramontes and her husband, Gilberto, have been together for 24 years. They have two sons, Diego, 15; and Benicio, 11. Gilberto is a police officer on the Richton Park department. The Miramontes also carry the load of being a caretaker for another family member.

The Miramontes are well-connected in St. Anne, where Gilberto serves on the school board, and Dana is a member of the village council. She has been on the board for a year after running unopposed.

She is a big sponsor of St. Anne activities. Among her many sponsorships are Summer Recreation League Baseball, the Pumpkin Fest and the football field for the high school. St. Anne has revived eight-man football.