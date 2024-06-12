Wilmington is more than just 'Island City'

Wilmington may be “The Island City,” but it is definitely connected to Illinois and to the world.

Originally founded in the 1830s as a spot for a sawmill, the city was first called Winchester, until the founders discovered there was already another Illinois Winchester, so they switched to Wilmington. Wilmington applied for and got a city charter from the state in 1865.

Today the city is a bustling town of approximately 5,500 in Will County. Wilmington mostly rests on the east bank of the Kankakee River. The “island” sits in the middle of the river and contains two of the community’s main assets — North Island Park and South Island Park. Both those parks are part of the municipal government.

Mayor Ben Dietz points that the island parks already host baseball and softball. Plans are in place to add a walking trail to the South Island Park and a kayak launch to the North Island Park. The parks thus feature both active and passive recreation. You can exercise and challenge yourself, or you can peacefully sit on a bench near the riverbank and watch the Kankakee flow past.

Wilmington has many other assets. There is a Northcrest Park that holds a StoryWalk in conjunction with the town’s library. Young patrons can walk along and absorb scenes from a children’s book, improving both their mind and physique at the same time.

Dietz says Wilmington’s location is a major asset, too.

“We are half an hour to everywhere,” he said.

It is a drivable distance to Joliet, to Kankakee and to Chicago.

But one does not have to drive far to land a good job. Major employers of local residents include Amazon; General Mills; Lineage, a food distributor; and Wolf Products, which handles building materials. There is also a Michelin Tire plant, and the training facility for Local 150, which serves as a school for heavy equipment operators, drawing students from Illinois, Eastern Iowa and Western Indiana.

“This is a fantastic town,” the mayor said, “full of great people. You know your neighbors and we have people who are willing to help.”

Dietz became mayor three years ago after serving as an alderman. He was part of a group of people, active parents, who wanted to better their community. In his full-time job, he is a project manager for a software company.

He was, he says, working from home before it was a cool thing to do.

The town’s annual celebration is Catfish Days, Dietz said, which will mark its 25th year this summer. Catfish Days is set for the fourth weekend in July. The municipal government provides support, but the manpower is all volunteer. Activities include a craft show, a carnival, a parade, a flea market and musical entertainment.

Wander through the festival crowd, the mayor says, and you will note that “everyone knows everyone.”

Wilmington’s riverfront location means one of the area’s neighborhoods, Waters Edge, is a subdivision that has the opportunity for folks to waterski on the river.

Overall, Dietz says, there is a good mix of housing style in Wilmington. There are lots for sale for folks who want to build. Some of the existing homes date from the 1940s and 1950s, when employment at the nearby Joliet Army Arsenal was at its peak. These days the former arsenal is home to industrial development, the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery for veterans and the Midewin Tallgrass Prairie. Bison, a popular attraction, are based at Midewin.

The mayor also serves on the board of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Midewin Tallgrass Prairie draws in visitors, as does the town’s location on historic Route 66, running from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Route 66 will mark its 100th anniversary in 2026. Wilmington owns the Gemini Giant, a Route 66 landmark of a larger-than-life statue holding a rocket. Plans call for the restoration of the statue and for its eventual placement at the town’s South Island Park. The Giant is, Dietz said, one of the top five most photographed landmarks along the entire route.

Wilmington, the mayor said, sees about a dozen new homes built in a typical year. The existing homes, he adds, show their owner’s pride in their property.

Wilmington operates the community water and sewer services. The municipality has its own police force, with 18 officers.

Fire services are provided by the Wilmington Fire Protection District, whose borders go beyond the city. It is a separate government, the mayor said, with paid full-time fire fighters. Ground has been broken, he adds, for a new fire station.

The Wilmington School District includes four schools. The Wildcats are a powerhouse in high school sports, particularly in football. On the date of talking with us, Dietz was getting ready to take in a Wilmington High School baseball game.

The mayor notes that a high percentage of the Wilmington teachers live in the community. There are strong family ties, he says.

The downtown business district, he adds, is generally full. There are at least three renovations under way. A city grant process helps restore and keep up the district.

Several projects are in various stages of improving the community.

One of the best parts of the position as mayor, Dietz said, is to see capital projects come to fruition that improve the community. New sewer and water pipes downtown are replacing ones that, in some instances, date back to 180 years ago. That is a $2 million project. Water lines are being extended on Wilmington’s West Side at a cost of $1.3 million. Water Street is being repaved with a combination of local, state and federal funds.

Along Illinois Route 53, which is the old Route 66, the early stages of planning are under way for a bike path that will run from Wilmington to Elwood to Midewin,

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Dietz said, is working on the interchanges on Interstate 55, including plans to reinstate the connection with Illinois Route 129. All that will help alleviate truck traffic in the community.

The city council for Wilmington meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays. Committee work takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday. The meetings are held at the new city hall at 1165 S. Water St. The old downtown city hall at 114 N. Main St. now serves as the home of the Wilmington Area Historical Society.