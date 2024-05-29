Property Lines: May 29, 2024

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for April in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for the month. The other top team of the month was the <strong>Nick Oosting Group</strong>.

The top agent for the month of April was <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong> with more than $1 million in transactions. Other top agents were <strong>Buck Tamblyn</strong> and <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.