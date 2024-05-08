Husband-and-wife team working together

Justin Rogers always had an interest in real estate.

But a personal crisis drove him to reconsider his life and change careers, as he moved from working at an industry to striking out on his own.

Rogers was a passenger in a car that was severely wrecked Father’s Day 2021. The car hit a concrete culvert. Rogers had chest injuries and broke both legs. He wound up in a wheelchair, temporarily. His wife, Jessica, was nine months pregnant at the time with their fourth child. It was a time to think and to change.

The Rogers, sweethearts since high school at Glenbard East, are the parents of daughters, Emily and Eleanor, and sons, Logan and Liev.

Rogers is now with Green Real Estate. He can be reached at 217-213-1822, email The Green Real Estate office is at 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Suite 160, Kankakee.

In 2023, Rogers sold 22 units with a total price of more than $2 million. Dedicated to his profession, he avidly reads real estate magazines and is a fan of the long running “This Old House” show on television.

Rogers covers a wide area with sales and listings. He handles residential, commercial and property management in an area that stretches from the Canaryville neighborhood in Chicago to Ridgefarm.

He also “flips” houses on his own. He and wife, Jessica, are currently on their third project, a spacious single-family house on the southside of Watseka. It looks good from the outside. Inside, the flooring has been peeled back, and brand new pieces of lumber run from floor to ceiling.

Their plan is to put the property on the rental market when it’s done. The market for rentals in Watseka, he says, is tight. “There’s nothing for rent,” he says. Other landlords have stopped by with encouragement and suggestions.

Rogers hires out some of the technical work. He brings in a person to do the HVAC (heating and air conditioning) and also the plumbing. Those items that are mostly a matter of muscle, like painting, drywall, sanding, refinishing and carpentry, he’s tackling. When it comes time to apply the mud to the drywall, Rogers will also bring in outside help.

Wife Jessica is a willing helper, she says, following instructions. The couple, she says, work together well. When not tackling renovations, Jessica is a full-time registered nurse with Riverside.

The key to making a project work financially, Justin said, is to have the combination of your purchase price and the cost of the renovations come up to no more than 70% of the final value.

In a long-range goal, Rogers hopes to get into turning a renovation into a “net zero” approach, creating homes that are super energy efficient, in part by stepping up foam insulation.

Rogers had a grandfather who was an inspiration to his renovation work. Grandfather Brian Mahnke was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) who also worked construction.

Rogers also oversees property renovation for Green Realty as a project manager. That means he knows what needs to be done and who to hire. If you find a good contractor, he said, hold on to them. If you need to have work done on your house, he advises you to check references and to make sure the contractors are insured.

In the real estate arena, Rogers said that potential sellers should make sure their home shows as well as possible. If you have money for renovations, he says, tackle the kitchen and bathrooms first. They generally will bring you the best return for your dollar. Sellers should also tuck away any personal photos. You want the buyer to envision their family living there, not yours.

Buyers should remember that old adage of marrying the house, but dating the rate. Your dream house may be a one-of-a-kind item. If you borrow now, though, you can always refinance when the rates drop.

Buying now also makes sense, he said, because when the rates drop, everyone will be in the market and the competition for the home you want to buy may be intense.

The Rogers’ family move from the suburbs of Chicago to Iroquois County is a practical lesson for families. The Rogers have headed south because they can basically get a lot more home for their money in Watseka. They are also repairing their own family home there.

There are also personal links to the Iroquois County area. A grandfather moved to Sheldon, and mom bought in Crescent City.

Rogers attributes his success in the world of real estate to the fact that he can relate to people. He can put himself in the shoes of the person, knowing that they are working hard for their dollars.

Rogers is on the board of the Iroquois County Historical Society. The couple got involved there because they bought a historical home. They are parishioners at St. Edmund’s Catholic Church. They are also active with the Watseka Warriors Mighty Mites youth football, where Logan plays and Emily cheers.

For relaxation, Justin once played the acoustic guitar, while Jessica is an avid reader.