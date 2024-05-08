Dwight steeped in history

There are enough architectural and historical gems in Dwight that the village qualifies as a gem of its own.

Located west of Kankakee along Illinois Route 17, most of Dwight is in Livingston County, but a portion is over the border in Grundy County.

Founded in 1854, Dwight has a number of landmarks that touch on history.

There is the historic Texaco gas station on Route 66. The station operated from 1933 to 1966, making it the longest running station on the route. It was owned and operated by several folks over the years, with Tuffy Ambler running it from 1938 to 1966.

While Texaco itself is now part of Chevron, the station has been lovingly restored to a 1940’s-1950’s look with gleaming red pumps, great signage and plaques explaining the history. Open May through October, the station sells Route 66 merchandise (shirts, hats and pins).

On the National Register of Historic Places, it is actually operated as an arm of the municipal government. Village Administrator Crissy Livingston was getting ready to open the site for the year when we visited the town.

In downtown Dwight, there is a historic railroad station. Opened in 1891, it now serves as a museum for the town’s historical society. Dwight has a newer Amtrak Station for passengers.

Across the street from the train station is the Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, one of a handful of banks designed by noted architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Another visual point is an 1896 windmill, erected to pump water on the Oughton Estate.

John R. Oughton was an Irish chemist who collaborated with Dr. Leslie Keeley. The Keeley Institute, headquartered in Dwight, treated people for alcoholism. There were franchises, but the main facility was in Dwight, treating as many as 700 people at a time. Founded in 1879, the facility closed in 1965.

There is another link with the past. In 1860, the Prince of Wales came to Dwight to do some hunting. Later, he would become King Edward VII. He tried to disguise himself, quite unsuccessfully, by using one of his more obscure titles, Baron Renfrew.

Dwight named its main park, Renfrew Park. Today that park is a major recreational facility for Dwight. Administered as part of the village, the park has received a $600,000 state grant. The park already has a baseball field, playgrounds and picnic facilities. The grant will rehabilitate the tennis courts, add in pickleball and a fitness area.

The town had numerous other recreational facilities. Lions Lake on Route 66 is stocked for fishing and has a playground and walking path. The village runs Stevenson Pool, which opens June 1 and runs until the beginning of the school year. There is also the privately-run Dwight Country Club.

Youth baseball and softball is run at Garrett Park, near the town grade school. Youth soccer has restarted and is now in its second season.

Dwight’s big celebration is Harvest Days, held on the third weekend in September, set this year for Sept. 19-22. The 46th annual event will include a carnival, craft shows, flea market, parade, a 5K race, car show and tractor pull. Volunteers are responsible for the event.

A highlight is the Bassett Waddle Parade, organized by Larry Little. The dogs take center stage and promote the Guardian Angel Bassett Rescue, which saves dogs in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.

Dwight is also redoing its community logo, Livingston said, to more accurately reflect the town’s history. A Route 66 shield will be part of the design.

Livingston has lived in the town for 20 years. Applying for and implementing grants, she says, is the best part of her job.

“What’s better,” she said, “then to make the community where you live better?”

Dwight, she said, is an incredible place to raise a family.

On the job for 13 months, she had experience at Aldi’s, the Dresden Nuclear Station and the Herscher School District before her current role.

Livingston gives credit to current Dwight Mayor Paul Johnson, who has been great to work with, giving guidance as the village applies for grants. The village board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays.

Major projects include a possible federal grant to improve the community’s public works complex, which was devastated by a December fire. There is also a Safe Routes to Schools grant to install sidewalks leading to both the elementary and high schools.

Dwight has a public library and a fire district, which are separate from the municipal government, but the other services are part of the village. The police department has 10 officers, though major crimes are few. The village also runs its own water and sewer and even administers EMS ambulance facilities, with two crews during the day and one at night. Overall, Livingston heads up 38 full-time and 20 part-time employees.

The village lists a population of 3,998, that’s down a little bit from 2000, when the Census counted 4,363 in the municipality. The departure of printer RR Donnelley and the closing of a women’s prison led to some job losses.

But other large employers remain. There is an Aldi’s distribution center, the Fox Developmental Center and the school districts. Dwight is the center of separate school districts that serve both high school and elementary school students.

Dwight has 1,862 housing units. Some 72% are owner-occupied. Housing remains in demand in the community. Livingston relates that the home in back of her came on the market and sold in two days.

The community does have lots for sale and had three new homes go up in 2023.

Because of its access to Interstate 55, Dwight has a fair number of Chicago commuters. The town is also served by Illinois routes 17 and 47.