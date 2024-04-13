Knack in Kankakee finds niche as nano brewery

Starting a new small business opportunity was, somewhat, venturing into the unknown for Emily and Matt Strysik.

The young Bourbonnais couple opened Knack Brewing & Fermentations in 2022, and they’re both surprised at the success of the nano brewery tucked into the northwest corner of South McMullen Drive and West Water Street in Kankakee with a view of the Kankakee River.

Emily admitted the fear of “is this going to work?” still looms in the back of her mind.

“I have to remember this is so good for the community,” she said. “It’s so fun. … People are enjoying the space. Obviously, we’re a normal couple. We have a mortgage and two children to support, so we have to close our eyes a little bit. Just trust that being in the business is only growing well. That’s fun.”

Matt added there’s a sort of stereotype that being in business with your spouse is super difficult, but it has worked for them.

“The fact is people like what we’re doing,” he said. “… I think we’re doing good in the sense of for the community, for people in general and for ourselves.”

Knack Brewing has filled a void in the Kankakee area for the need for a nano brewery, a brewer that produces less than 2,000 barrels per year. That’s as opposed to a microbrewery, which produces 15,000 barrels per year, but the majority of its product, about 75%, is sold off site.

Knack has exceeded even its own expectations as a nano brewery.

It has become a go-to spot for the Gen Z and millennial (and generations beyond) customers who seek to enjoy a craft beer in a cool, comfortable setting without all the fanfare of a traditional bar.

That’s the reason why Knack Brewing was selected as Small Business of the Year for the Daily Journal’s 2024 Progress Awards.

<strong>KNACK FOR SUCCESS</strong>

Knack has been so successful both Matt and Emily quit their daytime jobs to devote all their energy to their small business.

Emily, 32, earned an associate degree from Kankakee Community College and worked in radiology at Riverside Medical Center for 10 or 11 years before deciding to pour herself into the business while also raising two children.

Matt, a native of Southern California, also attended KCC and earned a bachelor’s degree from Governors State University after his family moved to Illinois when he was a teen. He worked in sales before following his passion.

The couple is so in tune to their business and to the partnership they often finish each other’s sentences. They’re focused on the business model of offering an outlet for people and how they’ve catered to a regular crowd like most other bars but with a twist.

“Just the people we get to meet,” Matt said on the key to their success. “… It’s very validating to do something that you’re passionate about and there’s sort of an artistic quality to what we’re doing here. And to have people compliment you or tell their friends about you; just any sort of compliment is super validating.”

But it is far from all fun and games.

“It does get stressful, especially starting out, financially and just the busy level and all that stuff,” Matt confessed. “But it’s always nice to be reminded, ‘People really think that what we’re doing is cool,’ and we’re not done progressing, just thinking about the future and what that as a whole is like.”

Matt, 36, is not formally trained in brewing and doesn’t claim to be a master brewer. He has learned through the process of trial and error of what works for the consumer.

Knack keeps its beer menu fresh — often changing the menu that is fluid.

“I’m kind of one of those pretentious people that is really way too into the romanticism of [brewing],” he said.

Matt is the lone brewer at Knack. The couple employs six part-time staffers who help run the bar and keep the beer flowing.

“I think Matt’s passion obviously plays a lot into [the success] just because he’s so focused on what he wants to do,” Emily said. “It’s not for the money. It’s because he likes good, quality beer.”

<strong>SOCIAL EVENTS</strong>

Emily said hosting community events — some indoor and some outdoor — is also part of the passion to offer the community a different outlet when it comes to their drinking establishment.

Knack has hosted dozens of events at the brewery from a vintage clothing sale in the parking lot, a St. Patrick’s Day event, a boxed-and-bloom show with a local florist, its annual Pride event in June, a chili cook-off and Knack-toberfest in the fall.

“We’re just always trying [things],” she said. “I think that’s what people want to do. They want something new to do.”

“There’s a lot of times there’s a philanthropic motive behind it, too,” Matt said. “… It allows us to collaborate with other local businesses and individuals that we respect and think they do cool stuff.”

One won’t find a TV in Knack. That fact is by design.

Matt believes the lack of a television has contributed to the success but also a detriment, but Knack is “sticking to our guns,” he said, knowing Thursdays and Sundays are football nights.

“But we get so many compliments about people that just come here and like meeting people here,” he said.

“People made friends and relationships,” said Emily, finishing Matt’s thought. “We’ve had actually a lot of people that [say] ‘we met [a] boyfriend or girlfriend here.’ And I think it’s really cool because they have no choice but to talk. If you’re here alone, you’re talking to someone probably by the end of the visit.”

Emily said it’s also OK for some to watch the game on their phone, and some do. And there’s the house music to enjoy as well.

<strong>ABOUT THE BEER</strong>

Knack also likes to keep the beer new and fresh in addition to its two flagships — Honey Biscuit and Thrilla. Honey Biscuit is a Helles lager featuring German malt, hops and yeast. Thrilla is a Kolsch ale, a German pilsener malt.

“Everything else just comes in waves, whatever Matt feels like making,” Emily said. “Some come back, and some are just new. It changes.”

Also popular is the Jet Pilot, a Tiki-inspired sour ale rested on lime, grapefruit, anise, cinnamon and rum flavor.

Currently, Knack has nine beers on tap, and one guest tap, and Matt said it has offered 102 unique beers since its inception, according to the app Untappd. It also offers guest cans and crowlers to-go.

<strong>NO SLOWING DOWN</strong>

Both Matt and Emily said they’ve bought into Knack Brewing for the foreseeable future.

“My daughter jokes that she’s going to make beer when she’s older. It could be in the family forever if the community keeps supporting us, so we don’t have plans for anything else,” Emily said.

“I can’t imagine working for anyone ever again,” said Matt, adding expansion isn’t out of the equation.

He also said there’s an underutilization of the river and he is looking forward to the completion of the riverwalk project the city of Kankakee is undertaking just blocks away.

There are only a couple eating and drinking establishments in the immediate area.

“We really want to be on the river,” Matt said. “We jokingly say we’re river adjacent because you can see the river, but we’re not necessarily on it. … We’re making Knack a brand.”

<strong>WHERE:</strong> 798 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday; 2-10 p.m. Saturday’ and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday-Wednesday

<strong>WHAT:</strong> Nine locally brewed craft beers on tap (and one guest tap); beer menu changes frequently; guest cans and crowlers to-go are also available.