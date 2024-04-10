Bonfield remains a peaceful place to live

If you’re looking for a quiet corner of Kankakee County to live, Bonfield might be just the place.

Bonfield is an unincorporated village, with a population of about 340. Rob Van Voorst has been mayor for the past five years. The town has a weak mayor system, meaning Van Voorst only votes if there is a tie. The six-member village board meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.

It is a town with “near zero crime,” the mayor said. Confirming that it is a quiet place to live, he adds that police officers from other communities have chosen to live in Bonfield.

This has always been a great place to grow up, Van Voorst said. A child can safely walk the town.

There are some rental homes, Van Voorst said, and a few apartments, but no large apartment complexes. There is a variety of housing stock, ranging from ranch homes to two-story houses with large garages. There are lots available to build in Bonfield in the Stone Creek subdivision.

There is an autobody shop, the mayor said, and an effort is being made to reopen a local café. Many folks commute to work, some to Kankakee and some to Champaign, in addition to driving to Chicago. Van Voorst himself, now retired, worked at the family hardware store and lumber yard, which closed.

The highly-rated Herscher School District draws people in, Van Voorst said. Bonfield Elementary, located in the center of town, is part of that system. That building holds the district’s pre-school program, kindergarten and first grade, totaling about 300 students.

Another big plus is the Bonfield Community Park. The park is based on now-defunct quarries, now turned into ponds. No swimming is allowed, but there is plenty of fishing with daily limits of three channel catfish and six largemouth or smallmouth bass. Only one bass allowed longer than 15 inches.

Van Voorst remembers ice fishing and hockey in the winter in the park, if the weather cooperates. A walking trail surrounds the park, and there is playground equipment.

One other big piece of recreation in town is the annual Bonfield Backyard Tractor Pull, set this year for June 21-22. The tractor pull will include some historic rigs. Visitors can expect a fishing derby, face painting and a dime toss. Van Voorst said the festival fireworks are rated as the fourth best fireworks for a small town in Illinois.

There will be bands and a beer tent. The festival, in fact, marks the only time during the year when you can buy a brew in Bonfield, which is otherwise a dry town the other 363 days a year.

As an unincorporated area, Bonfield farms out most of its municipal services. Police calls are handled by the Kankakee County Sheriff. Fire protection comes from the Salina Township Fire Department, manned by volunteers.

Van Voorst said that there has not been a serious home fire in quite a while: a dozen to 20 years between house fires.

Individuals in Bonfield handle their own water by using wells. Homes also have their own septic systems, which work well in the community, in part because of the sandy soil, Van Voorst said. The village hires out its snow removal.

The community does handle its own public works. Volunteers, Van Voorst said, often pitch in. Two years ago, Bonfield residents put in their own time to cut down diseased ash trees.

“That’s how a lot of stuff gets done here,” Van Voorst said.

Though there are elections, running the village also comes close to a volunteer activity, too. Van Voorst said that it is often hard to get enough people to step forward to fill the board seats. The pay, he says, is nominal. It’s not enough to cover your expenses, but it does help with gas.

Wikipedia notes one modern touch to Bonfield history. When “The Hunter,” Steve McQueen’s last movie, was partially filmed in Kankakee County in 1979, one of the openings scenes was shot showing McQueen using a Bonfield pay phone.

Bonfield’s first settler was Elias Hosmer, but the town organizers, in 1881, were the Verkler Brothers, Samuel and John. Originally from Fairbury, they also played key roles in the First Methodist Church, which endured for years before closing a few years ago. One Verkler donated the land for the church, and the other gave the church its bell.

But the town wound up being named for Thomas P. Bonfield, an attorney for the Kankakee and Seneca Railroad. The railroad closed in the 1930s, though the local depot remains in storage.

Bonfield was originally from Canton, Ohio, rode on horseback to Chicago, then heard that Kankakee was going to be a new county seat.

Bonfield filed the first lawsuit in Kankakee County. He was the first president of the Kankakee City Village Board and wound up being involved in no less than five railroads.

A sign company was commissioned for the town. When the sign was unloaded off the train it said “Bonfield.”