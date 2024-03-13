Crossroads city of Gilman moving forward

Gilman may be a historic city at a crossroads, but it is also one that has been moving forward with some pretty substantial municipal projects.

Gilman, an incorporated city, is located in the west central portion of Iroquois County. The 2020 Census lists 1,738 residents. Gilman’s population has been fairly steady for many years, buoyed by its location. The crossroads city is served by Interstate-57 going north and south. U.S. Route 24 goes east and west and U.S. Route 45 goes north and south.

The historic Illinois Central Railroad, now the Canadian National Railway, runs north and south. Toledo, Peoria and Western is east and west.

Mayor Rick Theesfeld explains that the link to the I-57 has been a vital source of revenue for the city. In 2018, Gilman adopted a two cent a gallon local has tax. In 2021, the city jumped it to four cents.

“When studying other communities that have local gas taxes,” Theesfeld said, “we found most charged five cents.”

One was even at eight cents. The result was the Gilman collected $690,000 in local motor fuel tax in the past year. Most of that, 90%, the mayor says, come from the interstate-related stations.

That money, combined with grants, and other sources, like Tax Increment Financing, has helped the community fund some significant improvements, the mayor said.

The interchange is also a visible site of retail and employment, with modern lodging, fast food and freeway gas stops available. So Gilman both has an older downtown retail area on Central and the freeway businesses.

Theesfeld has been mayor since 2009. He served on the city council before that, beginning in 1991. He owns Rick Theesfeld Construction, which mainly focuses on residential building.

The City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. Theesfeld said it is a cooperative and good group to work with. Yet, he would also like to see some younger people get involved.

In the mayor’s message to the community, he said, “all current council members attended our local school district. We may not always get everything perfect, but every council member has the best intentions for the City of Gilman.”

He said the community is one of those small towns, where you know 90% of the people that you meet walking down the street. He defines it as a place where folks know who has “moved into the old Smith (or any other) house.”

“We have lots of great people,” he said.

The work Theesfeld is most proud of is the great improvement on clearing away the water that once stood on city streets in many areas after a rain. The floods are gone from many areas. Larger storm sewers were installed to move the water out. It was, he said, a long-term effort.

One resident, he said, once told the mayor that his particular area would never be cleared up. It was, Theesfeld said. Another past project was the demolition of some dilapidated homes that could not be salvaged.

Theesfeld said that if you were a younger resident, you might not be aware of all that has already been done.

Here are other key large new projects:

• $2.3 million to upgrade the sanitary sewer system. That includes rebuilding the main trunk line from the sewer plant to Fifth and Maple. Fifth Street will be rebuilt and widened as part of the project. Funding is coming through a loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Once the project is done 30% of the loan total will be forgiven.

• A $2 million streetscape project for the Gilman downtown installed benches, street lights and other improvements.

• Still to come are curb, gutter and water main improvements near the high school and elementary school in town.

• Gilman is in the beginning stages of building a new water treatment plant. This would be a $2.4-million project, again funded through an IEPA loan. Upon successful completion, there would be 50% loan forgiveness.

• This year will see street work on Third from Thomas to the CN tracks and on Main from Second to Third.

• Beginning in 2017 South Main was rebuilt with major drainage upgrades and new water mains. The same then happened on North Thomas and East Second in 2019. This year there will be work on East Third and North Maple. A second layer of asphalt will be put down in the spring along with final grading, grass seed and 30 new trees.

The mayor says Piggush Engineering, a Kankakee firm, has done great work on Gilman’s projects.

The outdoor recreation needs of city residents are served by Mann Park, which has a playground, a pond for fishing and a ball diamond.

In 2021, the town signed a contract with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

“It’s worked out well,” mayor Theesfeld said. “We don’t have a lot of crime.”

It is also hard, he said, for smaller communities to maintain a police department. Once an officer is trained, they often want to move to a larger city.

Education is provided by the Iroquois West School District, which has elementary schools up to third grade in Danforth and Gilman; an upper elementary school of fourth and fifth graders in Thawville; a middle school of sixth through eighth graders in Onarga; and Iroquois West High School in Gilman.

Fire services are provided by a volunteer fire department, which serves not only the town, but also an unincorporated area.

Gilman owns its water and sewer lines, but contracts with ERH of Westville to do the maintenance and the necessary testing.

Gilman has a library. The town started with a Carnegie Library, but now has a modern Gilman-Danforth Library at 715 N. Maple St.. Gilman has a historical society museum located in old city hall, which is right next to the current city hall.

The town was laid out in 1857 with Judge John Chamberlain as a key founder.

The Gilman Old Boys and Girls Reunion is held every five years, but 2020 was skipped because of COVID. That will make 2025 more anticipated than ever. Theesfeld says that class reunions are often scheduled around the festival, even if it isn’t your specific year.

With booths centered on Central and Main streets, the reunion will include crafts, a carnival and a parade.