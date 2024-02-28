Property Lines: Feb. 28, 2024

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for January in its residential division.

The <strong>Nick Oosting Team</strong> was the top team with over $2.5 million in transactions for the month. The other top team of the month was the <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team.</strong>

The top agents for the month of January were <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong> and <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.