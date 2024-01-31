Property Lines: Jan. 31, 2024

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for December in its residential division.

The <strong>Nick Oosting Team</strong> was the top team with over $6.4 million in transactions for the month. The other top team of the month was the <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team.</strong>

The top agents for the month of December were <strong>Azza Tawfik</strong> and <strong>Maurice Sullivan</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.