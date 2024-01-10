Why Crete is a 'break over' community

Mayor Michael Einhorn calls Crete a “break over community.”

Go north of the Will County village of 8,407, and you will find the densely populated area that surrounds Chicago. Go south and the rolling open woods and farmland begin.

Crete is, the mayor says, a bedroom community “at the doorstep.” It has a great small town atmosphere, he said, with the assets of the big city nearby — all of the pluses, but none of the population crush.

Einhorn has been mayor for 39 years. That’s not the longest consecutive string for a mayor in Illinois, but it is up there. He’s had as many as four opponents and sometimes none. The village administrator for the past 10 years is Mike Smith.

Smith started his career in Crete as a volunteer firefighter, served as the building inspector and was also the interim administrator before landing the permanent job.

Einhorn has been on the fire department for more than 50 years. He’s serving as the interim chief now. When he hit the half-century mark, it was estimated that he had answered more than 12,000 fire calls.

Einhorn first ran for the office in 1977.

“I had a vision,” he said. “We needed to think larger for the village.”

Although he lost, he was appointed to the planning commission. He ran again in 1985, won and has been mayor ever since.

His dad, he said, was a draftsman, and Einhorn learned right away how to solve a problem then and there. He viewed drawing as a way to get to the point. He works hard to make the village efficient. When he gets the monthly bills, he goes through them line by line. He inspects the roads, driving every block and street in town, keeping an eye out to make sure repairs are done right.

The village, he said, has about $5 million in work coming up in roads, water mains and sewers. He also passes credit on to the village board, which, he said, works without politics to find common-sense solutions. The village board meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays.

“I have never been the type to sit around,” Einhorn said.

Crete was founded in 1836 and incorporated in 1880. It was originally named Woods Corners after settler Willard Wood, but Wood did not like that. He thumbed through a Bible, saw the name Crete and settled on that. There is also a Crete, Neb., but that town came at a later date than the Crete in Illinois.

The town’s history includes a strong niche of freedom as a stop on the Underground Railroad, which was used by African-Americans fleeing slavery.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The just-established Crete Historical Society is working at transforming an 1853 Congregational Church into a museum. The village worked with the society by paving its parking lot.

The Congregational Church was eventually used by the Baptists a century later. In recent years it has been the home of shops and antique sales.

Parish records dating back to 1841, two decades before the Civil War, put the church followers on record “believing American slavery to be oppressive and sinful and contrary to the rules of the Bible.” Christians, the proclamation said, should work to bring about the “speedy and peaceful overthrow” of slavery.

The museum, with the interior still under construction, will include the relocated Crete train station.

Crete these days is primarily a single-family home community. Ninety percent of the housing, the mayor says, is single family. There is an older part of town around the corner of Main and Exchange. Another interesting area lies in the northeast corner of the community. There people had to buy a lot to participate in the Lincolnshire Country Club.

“We have everything from Sears homes to mansions and in-between,” the mayor said.

The population grew dramatically during the 20th Century, going up 50% in the 1950s alone. The mayor said the town’s EAV (Equalized Assessed Value, the value of real estate) peaked in 2009 at $210 million. Crete was hit by the real estate crash, but has climbed back to $188 million.

Housing has started again. Homes are going up in Deer Meadows in at least two places, Smith said. If a home comes on the market, it gets sold quickly. Housing inventory is tight.

While most residents are commuters, Crete does have some interesting employers. Dutch American Foods is a co-packer of dried foods. Al Amin Trucking has cold storage and ships frozen foods. The Holland Company provides services to railroads. Merieux Industries is a hi-tech firm that tests food for safety. Integrated Demolition Services occupies a 24,000 square foot building on the northern edge of Crete.

The World Bible League, which relies on donations, ships $29 million in Bibles annually.

The Balmoral Race Track was once a highlight of the area, but is now closed.

The village is working to redevelop a block stretching from the southeast corner of Exchange and Main. There is a new gas station and convenience store. A building for three tenants is being constructed by a private developer. There are talks about a grocery store.

Einhorn said the village is image conscious and works to make new buildings attractive. The village owns 55 acres for future development, including 10 that are heavily wooded.

The largest ceremony of the year for Crete falls on Memorial Day. Crete has had veterans in every American conflict dating back to the Civil War.

The biggest celebration takes place during the Christmas season. The Crete Country Christmas occurs during the first full weekend in December. The town’s Masons and Lions volunteer. There are food vendors, bingo, bands and raffles. A tent closes down a block. Highlights include a Saturday night parade of lights, a 5k run and a blessing of the “rein” dogs. There is even a snowman contest, using decorated wooden frames.

PUBLIC UTILITIES

When it comes to municipal services, Crete has its own force of 20 police officers. The fire department is a mix of part-time and contract employees at two locations. Crete maintains a water system with five wells and three towers.

Sewer services are part of the Thorn Creek Basin treated in Chicago Heights.

The town is served by the Crete-Monee School District. The Crete Public Library is its own district, covering the entire Crete Township.

The Crete Park District, also a separate government, administers several parks. Most subdivisions have neighborhood parks and a main Heritage Park of 40 acres has sports fields, for soccer, football, baseball and other activities.

Einhorn said the village works to be as safe as it can be.

“Our state’s attorney will prosecute crime,” he said.