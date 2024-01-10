Caruso loves the profession he's chosen

Bud Caruso sees himself as having a lot to be thankful for.

He likes his life, loves the profession he’s chosen and enjoys working at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Caruso is a broker associate at Coldwell Banker Realty, licensed in both Illinois and Indiana. In Bradley, he’s at 501 N. Kinzie Ave. You can reach him at budcaruso@gmail.com or 708-672-9500. He also works out of Schererville, Ind.

He’s highly experienced in the real estate business. He started as a young man. He did not have a good encounter with his first real estate transaction and thought — well, I can do better.

So he changed careers. He had been working in a body shop, a profession he started in at 13. He started his own business at 21. It became Central Collision Center in Peotone.

But he sold his interest to his brother and moved full time into real estate. He joined the Century 21 system, moving up to eventually be a manager and a trainer. Then he owned his own real estate firm and was affiliated with Re/Max for 19 years.

Now he’s been with Coldwell Banker for the past year and a half. He says the support services at Coldwell Banker allow him to do more for his clients. He points to a super slick brochure of a home on the market. He calls the Coldwell Banker support services the best in the industry.

Tammy Mitchell, he said, the vice president and broker in charge of the Bradley office, is a dynamic person to work with and very involved.

“There is very friendly competition here,” he said of the office. “There are great co-workers. Activity breeds activity. There’s nothing you like more than a crowded office. Work should be fun and it’s great to be around people who share that attitude.”

Caruso is a survivor of Gorlin Syndrome, an extraordinarily rare genetic disease that renders a person more susceptible to skin cancer. He’s had well over 2,000 surgeries. He said he would be in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most surgeries, but it is a category Guinness no longer keeps.

He and his wife, Paula, will be married 42 years in July. He quips that she would be in the book for the most time spent in hospital waiting rooms.

Caruso helped form the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance years ago. Now he has an effective treatment.

“I look at life a little differently,” he said. “I have a great appreciation for everything.

“It is a miraculous time to be alive.”

The upbeat Caruso said his success is tied into personal skills. You have to be trustworthy and knowledgeable to succeed in real estate, he says, and you also have to be personable.

“You want to do business with someone you like,” he said.

“I enjoy meeting people,” he said.

He likes helping people achieve their goals. That’s especially true when he’s working with a first-time buyer.

He just sold a home to a 70-year-old lady. She was a first-time buyer taking out a mortgage. She was unlikely, she told him, to be making mortgage payments 30 years down the road. But at the price of paying today’s rents, it made sense for her to move from renting to buying.

Caruso handles residential, commercial and investment real estate.

When it comes to investment properties, he said, the target is to find a clean property, one that does not require major repairs; has good tenants and has a good cash flow. The typical apartment builders he handles has from four to 15 units.

He said that while the real estate motto is often “location, location, location,” he said to consider “price, price, price.”

There is a right price for everything, he said.

This is a good time for people to invest in rental property. There is a shortage of apartments. Demand is high, and rents are up dramatically. He sees both those trends continuing.

Meanwhile, many communities draw up zoning regulations that make new multi-family apartment complexes few and far between. Gotion, he said, will bring more people into the area where it is already tough to find a rental.

“I have a two-bedroom apartment renting for $1,000 a month, and I have people scrapping over it,” he said.

Commercial is picking up, he said. Residential is unbelievable.

“If you have a nice home priced right,” he said. “you will still get multiple offers.”

It is a question of supply and demand. There is not enough inventory to go around.

Meanwhile, actual new homes are rare because it is difficult these days to be a builder. Regulation has grown, and costs of all kinds are up.

His advice to both buyers and sellers in real estate now is to look for an experienced high-producing agent.

He advises sellers to surf the internet and to put themselves in the shoes of a potential buyer. What might you change about your home to compete with what you’re seeing? he asks.

The nicest homes priced right sell first, Caruso said.

His advice to a buyer is to get mortgage preapproval and to always get an inspection and a radon inspection.

“If there is a new listing you like, jump on it,” he said.

Caruso was born in Chicago but moved to the area in eighth grade. He and his wife are the parents of two: Anthony III and Lauren. They are the grandparents of four: Kayla, Anthony IV, Anna and Emily.

The Carusos are “foodies” and avid travelers, where Bud serves as a patient advocate and meets with Gorlin researchers. They have been to Holland, England, Spain, Greece, Italy, Mexico and Bermuda, among other spots.