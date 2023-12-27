Property Lines: Dec. 27, 2023

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for November in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> and the <strong>Nick Oosting Team</strong> were the top team for November.

The top agents for the month of November were <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong> and <strong>Maurice Sullivan</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.