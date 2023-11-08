St. George schools excel, but are often misunderstood

St. George may be one of the most misunderstood communities in the area.

St. George is an unincorporated area in Kankakee County. That means it has no municipal government, relying on Kankakee County and township government for those services.

What it does have is an active school district. St. George School District serves 391 students from their pre-kindergarten years through eighth grade. It is one of three elementary districts (the others are Bradley and Bourbonnais) that feeds into Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Superintendent Jay Smith, in his second year at St. George, said a lot of people mistakenly think their school is a private one. It is not.

The school board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, except for the months of January, May, July and October. There is an “board report” by the superintendent, but meetings are not accessed by Zoom.

It might be easy for a casual observer to be confused. The public school sits right next to St. George Catholic Church. The church recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, though the current church building is not the original one. The public school sits a little bit further off the road from the church. The two connect across a parking lot. Smith said the school district and the church do support each other.

The St. George School District has 1,338 households, covering 16.2 square miles. Most of the tax base in the district is residential, but Smith said there is farmland.

“One of the things that attracted me here,” Smith said, “is a school in a cornfield with a suburban lifestyle.”

It’s a place, he said, that feels like home for a lot of people.

US News and World Report has placed St. George Elementary in the Best Schools category. A Niche report, also an independent evaluation of schools, has ranked St. George first in Kankakee County, an award based on overall academics, test scores and diversity.

Smith said the school has a great staff and administrative team and strong community support, that includes a PTO.

“They have high expectations for the youth here,” he said, “both in and out of the classroom.”

The district dates from 1947 and the athletic teams are the Raiders. St. George fields volleyball, softball, basketball and cheerleading squads for girls and baseball and basketball for boys. The school has coed cross country and soccer teams.

The school’s outdoor playground and athletic fields are open to the community during the off-season.

St. George has beginning band for fifth graders and a full band for sixth through eighth graders. In academics, there is a spelling team for fifth through eighth graders and robotics and math teams for sixth through eighth graders. Christine Johnston is in her ninth year as principal at the school.

The school has its own version of Best Buddies, where youths pair up and support other students who are developmentally disabled.

Like many schools, St. George has had building additions several times over the years, with the latest improvement coming in 2021. The HVAC system was upgraded, classrooms were added and there is a new “flex space.” The flex space is a large open area, giving the teachers the option to conduct a class in a relaxing, large living-room type setting. The same addition helped to create an interior outdoor space, that is both colorful and attractive, and a safe place to play.

While portions of the building do have slightly different looks, all are immaculately clean and bright.

Most of the housing in the district is single family, he says. There is space for people to move in, but most of the residents have been in the community for years.

Major businesses in the district include Heritage FS, with agricultural services; Pegasus Industrial, which specializes in heat exchanger fabrication and maintenance; and Aspen Ridge Golf Course.

Years ago the district acquired 35 acres in back of the school. That’s land for future expansion, if needed. Meanwhile, the district leases it out for farming, getting a financial benefit.

Smith said there is a major project on the possible drawing board. The district is in the beginning stages of discussing installing solar power to take care of “95 to 100 percent” of its electric needs. Under state law, when excess power is generated, it is sold to the utility.

Smith said the project would be an ecological plus, as well as saving for the district.

Smith and his wife, Teresa, have a blended family of six children. Teresa is an occupational therapy assistant, working for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

For recreation, Smith enjoys the outdoors. He’s an avid bowhunter and fishermen. He’s been to the Kankakee River State Park and been on the Kankakee River itself. He also plays some golf.

Smith came over from the smaller elementary school Gifford District, which has 180 students. It was a spot where he was superintendent, principal and even bus driver when needed.

“You name it. I did it,” he said.

His favorite part of the day, he says, comes when he meets the students. He attends concerts, ballgames and supports the teachers. St. George employs 64, including both certified and non-certified staff.

For Halloween, Smith had a pumpkin drop. He buys the pumpkins, then has a portable lift hoist him 50 to 60 feet in the air. He then tosses the pumpkins out.

The student challenge is to come up with something, fluff, cotton or anything, that will allow the pumpkin to land without smashing and splattering. The winners in this engineering creativity get Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen, given by the superintendent.