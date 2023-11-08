Brokers convince ed her to change careers; Napoleon walks dogs to help show homes

Mandy Napoleon had several brokers tell her she would be great in real estate because of her personality.

So, even though she already had a successful career in nursing, she decided to change professions.

Once she did, she went at it in full force.

“I felt a calling for it,” she said. “It was in the back of my head.”

So she studied, and got her license in March of 2022.

Basically, in the last half of 2022, she sold $1,952,400 of real estate.

“Is that good?” she asked. The answer was, “Yeah!”

The total earned her the award as Rookie of the Year for Coldwell Banker. She works at Coldwell Banker, 501 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, 815-933-9700 and mandy.napoleon@cbrealty.com.

Sometimes, she says, the time is right for change. Real estate, she says, feels right and natural to her.

“I wish I had started a long time ago,” Napoleon said.

Napoleon had actually loved being a nurse, she said. She got her degree from Kankakee Community College in 2002 and went on to a number of strong assignments. She was in medical and surgical aftercare. She worked in cardiac telemetry, monitoring patients. She served in dialysis and also did homecare.

But she now enjoys the flexibility that her real estate career gives her. In nursing, she spent many holidays away from her family.

“That doesn’t happen now,” she said.

She makes her own schedule.

“That was one of the bigger reasons for me to change,” she said. “Family is everything to me.”

She and her husband, Will, have four daughters, Adrienne, Arianna, Addison and Alayna; and three grandchildren.

Time with family is her favorite pastime, although she also loves to travel. She wants to see America first, everything from amusement parks to the Golden Gate Bridge. Europe may be in the future.

She takes long walks for exercise and is a devout member of the contemporary River Valley Christian Church in Bradley.

“It makes me feel good,” she said.

Mandy grew up in Watseka where she was a member of the Watseka High School Class of 2000. She was a three-sport athlete; softball, basketball and volleyball in high school. If that didn’t seem like enough, she also was in swimming and track while in junior high.

<strong>Drive and passion</strong>

Her passion and drive have helped her succeed in real estate.

“I am open-minded, a people person and I love helping others any way I can,” she said.

She keeps an open line of communication and is always available for her clients.

“I explain the buying and selling process every step of the way,” she said.

She keeps her clients informed, taking calls in the early morning and late at night.

“I go above and beyond and do whatever it takes to get the job done,” she said.

At times that has even meant walking a client’s dog while the house is being shown. Her advice to potential sellers is to first find a reputable agent and then to spruce up the outside of the house.

You can make it beautiful inside, but outside is the first impression.

“Curb appeal is important,” Napoleon said.

Depersonalize your home, at least temporarily. Tuck away the family photos. Box up your collections and memorabilia.

“You want the buyer to imagine themselves living there,” she said.

Declutter. Put about a third of your items into storage. Empty half of your closets.

“Storage areas are important to buyers,” she said.

Deep clean. If there are funky odors, get rid of them.

She advises against over-upgrading the house, but “a fresh coat of paint does wonders.”

Buyers should know their own credit report and set a budget. Find a reputable agent. Get pre-approval. Look into all the various types of loans, including FHA, USDA and VA.

“Don’t get impulsive when buying,” she said.

On the other hand, if you are not in love with it, it’s not the one, she says. That will help you avoid buyer’s remorse.

Get a home inspection, she adds.

Napoleon says that real estate is a people business. She loves meeting with and talking to people. She works to build everlasting relationships.

“It is a great feeling to help someone achieve their homeownership dream,” she said.