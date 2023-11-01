Property Lines: Nov. 1, 2023

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for September in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for September with more than $2.1 million in transactions.

The top agents for the month of September were <strong>Nick Oosting</strong> with more than $1.8 million in transactions, <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong> and <strong>Andrew Pecchenino</strong>.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.