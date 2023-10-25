Property Lines: Oct. 25, 2023

McColly Rosenboom announced its volume leaders for the month of September in its residential and land division.

The top producers were <strong>Sandra Boyer,</strong><strong> Lisa Scanlon, Terry Dziadon</strong>, <strong>Brant Fred, <strong>Betty Hofbauer</strong></strong> and <strong>Anne Carney.</strong>

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255.