Communication is the key for Weigt

For Linda Weigt the key part of the home-selling and home-buying process is explaining things to the client.

“There are so many things,” she says, “that so many people do not understand.”

So communication is vital. Inspections, loan terms, escrow and many other things can be a mystery for clients. Thus, education and explanation are key things for Weigt.

Weigt has been a broker with LaMore Realty, 121 N. Main St., Manteno, for six years. She can be contacted at 815-405-5458 or at lweigt@yahoo.com.

She enjoys being a Realtor. It’s a job she wishes she would have started sooner, something she might have done part time when her children were young. She works at it full time now.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes,” Weigt said about home sales. She says there is great comraderie in the LaMore office. “People work together here,” she says and “help each other.”

She does a lot work in Manteno, but also has sales in Peotone, Manhattan, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Kankakee.

Like all Realtors, she enjoys the commission from a high-end sale, but one of her most rewarding moments came from the simple sale of a $25,000 manufactured home.

“It was a happy ending, all around,” she said.

The transaction created a first-time homebuyer.

Weigt tries to continually stay up to date in the profession. Ethics and technology are important. She holds the designations of PSA, Pricing Strategy Advisor, and C2EX, Commitment to Excellence. Linda participates in a number of community activities with LaMore Realty. LaMore has a Fall Fare on the Square.

The agency is located on the main downtown street in Manteno. They have a dime toss as part of the Manteno Oktoberfest, with the proceeds going to charity. The agency is also part of Manteno’s Christmas Walk.

Weigt keeps her name out in the community with a number of sponsorships, including youth softball and soccer teams in Manteno and even a Ladies Bowling Team in Peotone.

Personable, she works to make sure each client feels like they are her only client.

“I always act in the best interests of the client,” she said. “Building relationships is the key. Clients can call me at any time.”

Weigt says this is still a good time to be a seller, because inventory, the number of houses for sale, remains low.

“There is less competition,” she said, “and the seller has more negotiating power.”

For the buyer, she advises staying in the market, too.

“If you are paying rent, you are not building any equity,” she said.

Do not let the rise in interest rates scare you if you have found your dream home, she says. Get preapproved and be ready to buy.

“You can refinance later when rates come down,” she said adding that home prices are not going to burst again.

A graduate of the class of 1999 at Manteno High School, she grew up as a friend of Gina LaMore and got interested in real estate when Gina called. Before going into real estate, Linda had the unusual job of working on the disposition unit of the Illinois State Police. She investigated requested background checks for inconsistencies.

Linda grew up on a farm, the daughter of LaVern and Bonnie. Her father is deceased, but her mother survives. She rode the same school bus as her husband, Kurt, who is now the girls varsity basketball coach at Kankakee High School.

Basketball is a big part of the Weigt household. Linda still does the stat sheets for her husband’s teams. All three of their daughters played basketball.

Taylor was formerly the basketball coach at Joliet Catholic. Now she teaches English as a Second Language at Kennedy Middle School in Kankakee. Taylor is the mother of son, Jacob, and daughters, Avery and Blakely.

Kiley was formerly the coach at Manhattan. Currently she is a speech pathologist in the Manhattan district.

Kennedy was the best of the three daughters as a player. She went on to college basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina. She is now the strength and conditioning coach at Kankakee High and has a daughter, Everleigh.

Family recreation for the Weigts involves jet skiing on Lake Michigan and also watching a lot of basketball and youth sports when any member of the family is involved.

“If there’s a sporting event,” I’m there,” Linda said.