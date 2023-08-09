Customer service essence of the job for Hertzberg

Rory Hertzberg is a determined and hard-working Realtor.

Hertzberg describes his profession as “tireless.”

“It never stops,” he said.

Clients, he said, need Realtors. For the most part, the clients, both buyers and sellers, have fulltime 9-to-5 jobs. Thus, the Realtor has to be prepared to work after hours. He talks about meeting people at their own level.

“You have to go above and beyond,” Hertzberg said of his profession. “I do truly care.”

He views himself as a servant, rather than a leader, a philosophy passed down by a grandfather, James Barnett.

This is, he said, more than a full-time job. There are times, he adds, when he is answering business calls at 10 p.m.

“I was born to be a Realtor,” he said. “It is beyond full time for me. I am a lifer.”

In 2016 he was one of the Coldwell Banker Rookies of the Year, coming four short of selling one home every week. In 2021 he was one of the Top Ten sales associates for Coldwell Banker in North America.

His work includes a team approach. Besides himself, the Hertzberg Group includes John Boma, Cortney Young, Destiny Dangerfield, Jessica Seyden, Shane Richardson and Dana Miramontes.

Hertzberg was born in Chicago and his parents were missionaries. He graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 2000 and went on to attend Olivet Nazarene University. Now, his free time is devoted to his family. He and his significant other, Sheila, have a 5-year-old daughter, Kennedi.

His office at Coldwell Banker is filled with collections of family photos. His family, he said, is a motivator for him.

Being a people-type person is one of the keys to Rory’s success.

“I really enjoy meeting new people and hearing their stories,” he said.

Look at how many families you help, he said. The job is not really about the money.

“The houses sell themselves,” he said. “Your job is customer service.”

A real rewarding moment comes, he said, when he turns a longtime renter into a homeowner. There are people, who think they will never be able to become a homeowner. He tells them that there are some grants available that can help.

As a Realtor, Hertzberg said he has 552 5-star reviews on Zillow and another 68 5-star reviews on Google.

He said he understands why the Federal Reserve has decided to raise interest rates. The current interest market, he said, is a speed bump. The rates will come back down.

Meanwhile, he adds, the prices of homes will continue to climb. The government, he believes, will not let the housing market crash again.

“It would be wise to buy now. It sounds like a cliché, but there has never been a better time to buy,” he added.

Sellers and agents can improve their situation by being open-minded when it comes to VA and FHA mortgages. You expand the market by being willing to go beyond the conventional mortgage.

Sadly, he said, there are people who don’t want to mess with VA and FHA because it is a little bit more work.

“It don’t understand their objection,” he said.

Veterans fought for us. He says he is a huge advocate of the armed forces.

Within the real estate profession, he also gets a positive vibe from seeing agents grow and develop. He loves to see other agents, new ones, become successful.

“There really is,” he said, “enough work for everybody.”

Maybe, he added, when he hits 50 he will slow down and devote time to training and developing other agents.

In his spare time, he enjoys fishing and traveling with his family.