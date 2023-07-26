Property Lines: July 26, 2023

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais announced its top producers for June in its residential division.

The <strong>Kelly Winterroth Team</strong> was the top team for June with more than $3.8 million in transactions.

The top agents for the month of June were <strong>Bridget Bouck</strong> with more than $1.7 million in transactions and <strong>Norm Gaskin</strong><strong>.</strong>

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.